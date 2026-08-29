Jockey Christophe Soumillon back at the Curragh in big-race action

Christophe Soumillon last rode at the Curragh when failing to win from seven rides at Irish Champions weekend in 2025. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Christophe Soumillon is back at the Curragh on Saturday with the star Belgian jockey riding in a pair of Group Three prizes.

The 10-time French champion, the most successful rider ever in France with more than 4,000 winners, travels to Irish racing’s HQ to ride for the Thoroughbred Racing Corporation.

Their Miss Scott runs in the Snow Fairy Stakes, while Soumillon also teams up with Where Love Lives, who has a second start for Donnacha O’Brien in the Round Tower Stakes.

In both races, Soumillon will be in opposition to Aidan O’Brien, who this time last year turned to the 45-year-old jockey after it was confirmed that Ryan Moore faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken leg.

Unsurprisingly, one of the world’s most high-profile jockeys made the most of his chance and enjoyed a purple patch with multiple Group One successes, including on Delacroix in the Irish Champion Stakes and Gstaad at the Breeders’ Cup.

Soumillon has ridden for O’Brien at times this year too, including when runner-up on Hawk Mountain in the French Derby behind Moore’s Constitution River.

Perhaps the noteworthy Ballydoyle spin this summer, however, came at Royal Ascot in June, where he was suspended for eight days in the St James’s Palace Stakes after officials judged he’d ridden the colt to assist his stable companion Gstaad.

The ban was reduced to five days on appeal after a panel found that although the ride had assisted Gstaad, Soumillon hadn’t intended it to do so.

O’Brien has recently been relying on his own team of riders, including for Group One action at York and on Soumillon’s home patch in Deauville. Soumillon did, however, enjoy top-flight success on Fozzy Stack’s Thesecretadversary in last month’s Prix Jean Prat in Normandy.

He last rode at the Curragh when failing to win from seven rides at Irish Champions weekend last year. In total, Soumillon has ridden 23 times at the Curragh during his long career, winning three times, including Classic glory in the 2005 Oaks on Shawanda.

John Gosden and his son, Thady, send their first runner to Ireland this year in Miss Scott.

Miss Scott will be a first runner in Ireland this year for the John and Thady Gosden team, and she travels on the back of a runner-up effort in a Listed contest at Salisbury.

The prospect of easier ground conditions may prove an unknown factor for some but it should be no issue to Meriden, whose winning streak came to an end at Galway and she should appreciate the step up to nine furlongs.

Where Love Lives finished fourth in Goodwood’s Richmond Stakes on his first start for Donnacha O’Brien and faces a strong field including Ballydoyle’s unbeaten Coventry winner Great Barrier Reef.

He must concede a 5lb penalty for that and was forced to miss out on a trip to Deauville last Sunday for the Prix Morny. Any fitness vulnerability in Great Barrier Reef might be exploited by the course maiden winner Push The Boat Out.

Moore’s best chance on Saturday may prove to be So Lovely in the third of the day’s Group Three prizes, the Newtonanner Stud Stakes.

The regally bred daughter of dual-Classic heroine Love broke her maiden at Leopardstown last week and is set to relish a step up to a mile. Should any of the O’Brien trio win, it might make for an interesting prizegiving on the back of relations between Newtonanner’s owner Maurice Regan and Coolmore supremo John Mangier.

The hugely popular Big Gossey attempts to win at a mile for the first time in his 91-race career in the €100,000 Tote Irish Cambridgeshire. The 10-time Curragh winner faces a huge task off topweight but is so effective at the track he will still have his supporters.

At the other end of the weights it could be worth examining the claims of last year’s runner-up Genuine Article. Nicola Burns takes 5lbs off Gerry Keane’s runner, who is officially rated 7lbs lower than a year ago.

Racing concludes on Saturday with the Pat Smullen Cancer Trials Charity Race. To date, the event has raised over €1.2 million for pancreatic cancer research in Ireland and is run in memory of the much-missed nine-time champion jockey who died from the disease in 2020, aged 43.

Among the riders this time is the former top amateur jockey and current Fine Gael MEP Nina Carberry, who will have a good chance of winning on Ndaawi. Another notable rider will be Alister Weld, grandson of globally renowned trainer Dermot Weld, who saddles two of the 19 intended runners in a race named after his former great ally.