Group One winner Joey Sheridan makes timely return from suspension at Cork

Joey Sheridan is joint-fifth with Ryan Moore on 37 winners in the Irish jockeys’ championship. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Group One winning jockey Joey Sheridan is set to make his comeback from suspension at Cork on Sunday.

Sheridan picked up 12 days at the Galway festival but makes a timely return for trainer Joseph O’Brien as Dylan Browne McMonagle faces some weeks on the sidelines following his fall at Bellewstown during the week.

The champion jockey’s agent, Kevin O’Ryan, confirmed on Friday that all his scans are clear after the dramatic Bellewstown spill, but it’s unclear when Browne McMonagle will return to action.

With 17 runners declared between the Curragh and Cork this weekend, O’Brien is juggling his options and Declan McDonogh steps in for a handful of rides at HQ on Saturday.

Sheridan can return on Sunday and will be on two for O’Brien there, as well as another pair for his old ally Denis Hogan. They include Princess Child in the Group Three Coolmore Little Big Bear Stakes, although the O’Brien filly is also entered for the previous day’s Snow Fairy at the Curragh.

Despite his recent absence, Sheridan remains joint-fifth with Ryan Moore on 37 winners in the Irish jockeys’ championship. The 24-year-old Tipperary rider, a Prix Du Cadran winner on Princess Zoe in 2020, rode a first Royal Ascot winner on Kizlyar for O’Brien in June.

O’Brien has declared four for the Cork feature and McDonogh could be the one to benefit as the former champion jockey teams up with the three-year-old Dancing Saxon.

Shane Foley is in Cork to ride Cromac Quay for Jessica Harrington in the big race and also looks to have a good chance in the opening juvenile maiden. Diamonds And Dames made a satisfactory career debut at Gowran and should progress from it.

Harrington has snapped up Billy Loughnane for the ride on Apollo’s Comet in Sunday’s Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood, a race won a year ago by the subsequent multiple top-flight winner Precise.

The latest Irish hope broke her maiden at Leopardstown in June by a nose and hasn’t been seen since. Up against her is the John and Thady Gosden hope Coaxed, winner of a Kempton maiden more than a fortnight ago.

In other news, this season’s Group One Pretty Polly Stakes heroine, Estrange, has been retired from racing.

The David O’Meara-trained grey had been in contention for a campaign towards October’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Paris but her owners, Cheveley Park Stud, have opted instead to retire her to the breeding shed.

The Pretty Polly was the last of Estrange’s nine-race career and where she graduated to the top level. In 2025 she was runner-up to Minne Hauk in the Yorkshire Oaks and was also second to Kalpana in October’s Champion Filly & Mare at Ascot. She won six races in all for trainer David O’Meara.

A Cheveley Park statement said: “Whilst Estrange has not had ideal conditions with the very dry summer, it has been decided to retire her to the paddocks.

“Estrange suffered some bone bruising during her last race, which meant she has had to have an easy time since and, although an autumn campaign was being envisaged, time is running out to have her fully fit.”