Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle taken to hospital after fall at Bellewstown

Champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle was taken to hospital after his mount fell in the opener at Bellewstown on Tuesday evening. Racing was subsequently abandoned at the Co Meath track after just two races due to three horses slipping on the surface.

McMonagle fell from his mount Mosel in the opening maiden and racing was delayed as the jockey was examined. He was taken to hospital in Drogheda but was confirmed as conscious and was later reported to be moving all his limbs.

Another runner in the first race slipped but stood up and after racing was delayed for about half an hour, officials applied sand to the track. But in the following contest two more horses slipped at the same point and came down. Horses and riders were quickly on their feet after that.

Afterwards, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board stated on X: “Having reviewed the footage and considered the observations, as well as the remedial work carried out following Race One, the Raceday Stewards, in the interest of safety for both horse and rider, made the decision to abandon the remainder of the card under the provisions of Rule 10.”

It was a bitter blow for Bellewstown’s executive who were celebrating 300 years of racing at the track. Racing is also supposed to take place there tomorrow over jumps although Tuesday’s incidents will have to be reviewed first.

Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara, secretary of the Irish Jockeys Association, gave an upbeat bulletin on Browne McMonagle to Racing TV.

“I was down there with him soon after he got his fall and our thoughts are with him, please God everything will be fine, he was moving everything.

“It’s horrible and it doesn’t get any less frightening when you see someone like him on the ground like that.

“Obviously he is one of the more high-profile riders in the weighing room, very well respected and very well liked as well. None of us are invincible and neither is Dylan and please God he will be okay,” he said.

McNamara also commented on the abandonment and said: “The team at Bellewstown did as much as they possibly could through sanding and trying rail realignments on the National Hunt ground where it was a little softer and maybe a little more traction on it.

“I think after two races where there have been slips on the point of the bend it kind of spoke for itself and it was taken out of everyone’s hands that it had to be called off unfortunately.”

“It’s disappointing for Bellewstown, but safety has to come first and once confidence was lost in that point of the track, I think the sensible decision was taken in the end.”

Browne McMonagle has enjoyed a hugely successful season to date, highlighted by wins in the Epsom and Curragh Oaks on board Thundering On and Johanna Walsh respectively.

On Saturday he rode a spectacular 723-1 five-timer. It took him to 61 winners for this season, just four behind the pacesetting Billy Lee.