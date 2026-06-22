Christmas Day and Benvenuto Cellini part of strong Aidan O’Brien team for Irish Derby

Aidan O’Brien has confirmed he plans to run both Christmas Day and Benvenuto Cellini as part of a strong Ballydoyle team in Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby as he chases an 18th success in Ireland’s premier Classic.

Christmas Day will bid to become the 21st colt to complete the Epsom-Curragh Derby double following his victory in English racing’s blue riband under Ronan Whelan earlier this month.

If he appeared on jockey bookings to be the outsider of O’Brien’s four runners at Epsom, he was backed down to 7-1 and beat Maltese Cross on very testing ground conditions.

His victory was overshadowed subsequently as Benvenuto Cellini, who started a 3-1 favourite, and was 10th past the line, was declared a non-runner. He put a hind leg on a running rail inside his starting stall just before the off and was deemed not to have had a fair start.

Pierre Bonnard and Action also finished out of the money at Epsom and O’Brien said on Monday: “The plan at the moment is for all four of the Epsom horses to run.”

What one Ryan Moore opts to ride in the €1.25 million Classic remains to be seen, although ground conditions at the Curragh are likely to be significantly quicker than at Epsom. The going at HQ on Monday was mostly yielding, with temperatures this week expected to hit the high 20s.

Raaheeb, winner of the Sandown Trial, and a brother to the outstanding Baaeed, is on course to line up at the Curragh, as is Richard Hannon’s Bunyola Bay, who received free entry to the race by winning at Gowran last month.

Before that, the hot weather has decimated Wednesday’s cross-channel action with only Carlisle going ahead following the decision to cancel the four other scheduled meetings.

An official red-alert warning for hot conditions across southern England and parts of the midlands saw racing in Salisbury, Kempton and Worcester cancelled. Ffos Las in Wales was also called off as participants there would need to travel through the red zone.

A British Horseracing Authority statement said; “The decision to abandon the fixtures has been taken in conjunction with the racecourses with a view to mitigating any risk to the health and wellbeing of equine and human participants.

“The BHA will continue to liaise with racecourses hosting fixtures in amber warning zones this week to consider any further mitigations that may be needed, in line with the BHA’s hot weather policy.

“Each fixture will be managed on a case-by-case basis, with several factors considered according to the local weather forecast and environmental conditions. Trainers are reminded that horses should not be moved from or through any areas where red warnings are in place.”