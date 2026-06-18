Racing

Scandinavia wins Gold Cup thriller to earn Aidan O’Brien his 100th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore and Scandinavia deny last year’s winner Trawlerman in epic renewal of famous race

Scandinavia ridden by Ryan Moore (right) wins the Gold Cup from Trawlerman ridden by William Buick on day three of Royal Ascot. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire
Scandinavia ridden by Ryan Moore (right) wins the Gold Cup from Trawlerman ridden by William Buick on day three of Royal Ascot. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire
Thu Jun 18 2026 - 16:421 MIN READ

Aidan O’Brien brought up his 100th career winner at Royal Ascot in the meeting’s feature race, as Scandinavia got up in the final strides to win a thrilling renewal of the Gold Cup.

It appeared for much of the final furlong that last year’s winner Trawlerman – who wore ski goggles in the paddock to protect his sensitive eyes from the sun – was going to hold off his younger rival.

However, having not had a run so far this season, the last 50 yards of the stamina-sapping two and a half miles caught up with Trawlerman, with last season’s St Leger winner Scandinavia (11-8 favourite) wearing him down under Ryan Moore to win right on the line.

It was certainly not a result the bookmakers were cheering, with Star Sports reporting a £120,000 win bet on O’Brien’s four-year-old at odds of 5-2.

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