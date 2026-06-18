Scandinavia aiming to become Aidan O’Brien’s 10th Ascot Gold Cup success

Scandinavia ridden by Tom Marquand on their way to winning the Betfred St Leger Stake on September 13th, 2025. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

A lot of running goes into the Ascot Gold Cup before horses hit the straight, but it’s the final two furlongs that are the acid test of endurance in Thursday’s historic marathon feature.

No less than Aidan O’Brien believes horses who have no trouble with the stamina of a two-mile test, and even a little further, can gasp for air at the business end of two-and-a-half.

Since the Irish trainer has won the Gold Cup a record nine times it’s perhaps the biggest hint of all that his hopes of a 10th reside in Scandinavia. If O’Brien can’t recognise the levels of grit required, no one can.

Scandinavia won last year’s St Leger, before which he landed the two-mile Goodwood Cup. For a three-year-old it was a notably stamina-laden profile. Now that staying power is being put to the ultimate test.

Just two of his 10 opponents are proven at the distance. They are last year’s winner Trawlerman and Caballo De Mar who landed last year’s Prix Du Cadran.

Everyone else, though, is in the same boat as Scandinavia, including Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa. For a one-time classic hope that won a Group One National Stakes as a juvenile, his 20th career start bookends a vast range of distance challenges.

The other Irish hope is Paddy Twomey’s Carmers, winner of last year’s Queen’s Vase when he had Scandinavia and one of the big home hopes, Rahiebb, behind him.

Scandinavia hasn’t been beaten in five starts since then and this season has taken well-worn steps towards the Gold Cup through two starts at Leopardstown and Navan.

Just as in the Leger, neither of them was notable for ease. The son of Justify appears to be one of those horses that likes to do no more than necessary, always a plus in long-distance races.

Gareth Southgate presents an award for the Queen Mary Stakes to Aidan O'Brien on June 17th, 2026. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

If Yeats remains the ultimate modern stayer with an unrivalled four Gold Cup wins, and the exceptional Kyprios a worthy successor with two, O’Brien’s three other victories came with horses who had the class to stretch their stamina to the extreme.

Two years after mixing with Sea The Stars, it was Fame And Glory that won in 2011. Leading Light was a Leger winner too. Order Of St George was good enough to get placed in an Arc. Scandinavia looks a type with a similar mix of abilities.

Thursday’s main Ladies Day support is the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes where the Oaks runner-up Legacy Link will try to upset some modern orthodoxy.

A quick reappearance in the Ribblesdale has become rare for Oaks fillies in recent years. Wild Illusion was an Oaks runner-up in 2018 and filled second again behind Magic Wand who had been fourth at Epsom.

The convention has been mostly to pass up on the Ribblesdale but the regally bred Legacy Link is pitching up again and Colin Keane has opted to stick with her rather than Juddmonte’s French raider Gilded Prize.

Ryan Moore has opted for Endorsement rather than the higher rated Italy in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes. The Englishman has got his pick wrong sometimes this season, but this colt can vindicate him. Moore can also score on Aix La Chapelle in the opening Chesham.