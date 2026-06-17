Ombudsman has ideal scenario for Ascot clash with Daryz and Minnie Hauk

Although three of the best horses in the world line up in Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, the lingering suspicion remains that only one of them might be doing what they’re best at.

The challenge of 10 furlongs on quick ground around Ascot proved so ideal for Ombudsman in last year’s Prince Of Wales’s that he broke through into the highest echelons of world middle-distance talent in spectacular style.

He subsequently won York’s Juddmonte International at the same distance and even dropping a furlong for his first start of 2026 at Meydan in March proved no bother. Almost three weeks ago he warmed up for his title defence back at 10 furlongs at Sandown.

As scenarios go, the one for Ascot’s Day Two feature is pretty much perfect for the John Gosden runner. But now he’s set to face the first two in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Daryz and Minnie Hauk.

The latter is the world’s top-rated filly and will bid to give Aidan O’Brien a sixth win in the £1 million (€1.15 million) highlight.

Daryz has swept all before him in two starts in France so far this season, even dropping to less than 10 furlongs to win last month’s Prix d’Ispahan.

It was against domestic opposition, and it was on soft ground. It was even softer when he edged out Minnie Hauk in a memorable Arc head-to-head. Daryz will now face the fastest conditions he’s ever faced, and at Ascot, in what is a crucial measure of his future stallion credibility.

The modern reality of elite mile-and-a-half performance is that it’s mostly a business negative for any future career as a stallion. That is reflected in Daryz’s four-year-old career so far. The commercial imperative for the Minnie Hauk camp is less urgent but present just the same.

Mickael Barzalona rides Daryz (front) ahead of Christophe Soumillon on Minnie Hauk to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Photograph: Anna Kurth/AFP via Getty Images

So, proven as undisputed top-class mile-and-a-half performers as they are, both horses turn up here with plenty to prove.

Daryz has a Ganay and a D’Ispahan under his belt already this season. But Royal Ascot at the height of summer, against an opponent of Ombudsman’s calibre, is another level again. The pay-off if he proves up to it is that he becomes a hugely valuable stallion prospect. Win in style and a zero or two could get added to that value.

Minnie Hauk was such a flop behind Almaqam in the Curragh’s Tattersalls Gold Cup last time that blaming the distance was a stretch. But she’s on a reputation rehabilitation mission and might even struggle to get her revenge on Almaqam.

In contrast, Ombudsman shapes as the real deal in these circumstances. No horse has won the Prince of Wales’s twice since its promotion to Group One level at the turn of the century. The reigning champ has a real shot at changing that.

Wednesday’s action opens with a bumper field for the Queen Mary Stakes, although momentum could grow behind the unbeaten Ballydoyle filly Victorious.

Winner of both starts at Naas, the fact Victorious lines up in this five-furlong event rather than a longer option in the Albany later this week looks significant. True Love outclassed her rivals in last year’s Queen Mary.

Ombudsman’s jockey William Buick has opted for Senorita Bonita in this rather than the course and distance winner Bint Archange. It allows Hector Crouch in for a filly that could outrun her likely odds.

Limestone is a major Irish contender for the following Queen’s Vase, a race that sees Wareeth take a significant hike in trip.

Shout has been known to throw away his chance with slow starts, including in last year’s Britannia. Given a clear break, though, he can make his presence felt in the major handicap prize, the Royal Hunt Cup.