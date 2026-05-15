Graffard’s rise to top of the tree underlines emergence of new racing powerbroker

Calandagan (front) ridden by Mickael Barzalona, crosses the finish in the Japan Cup horse racing at Tokyo Racecourse on November 30, 2025. Photograph: JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images

New faces are vital to every sport and the emergence of Francis-Henri Graffard as France’s top trainer looks like being a rare competitive fillip to top-level European racing over the coming years.

The mechanics of training racehorses means that “new” is relevant. At 49, Graffard is no naif. He’s had a licence since 2011. The law graduate started with six horses. Erupt was his first Group One winner, storming to Group One glory in the Grand Prix de Paris on Bastille Day 11 years ago. A first classic came with Channel in the 2019 French Oaks.

Having proven his big-race chops, in 2022 he took over as the Aga Khan’s principal trainer in France. It’s been a crucial boost to Graffard and it has also seen a rejuvenation in fortunes of one of the sport’s great bloodstock operations.

The Aga’s death in February of last year saw his daughter Princess Zahra officially take control. It coincided with the flowering of a rare talent in Calandagan, an unprepossessing-to-look-at gelding that is the world’s highest-rated racehorse. His four consecutive Group One successes in 2025 were crowned by a first European success in the Japan Cup for 20 years.

As a gelding Calandagan couldn’t run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last October. Instead, the famous green silks were carried to victory in the great race by Daryz. He got the better of a memorable duel with Aidan O’Brien’s outstanding filly Minnie Hauk.

Both horses contributed to Graffard’s final Group/Grade One tally of 14 for 2025, a new French record and the clearest signal of a changing of the guard there.

André Fabre’s haughty reign as French racing’s undisputed “Napoleon” ended with a first trainer’s championship for Graffard. Fabre’s old rival, Jean-Claude Rouget, has been fighting illness in recent seasons.

Fabre is 80, still a force but not as of old when he regularly seemed to fly the French flag almost alone on the international stage. An apparent regeneration of the training ranks in France now sees a new Emperor of Chantilly.

It’s a contrast to Ireland and how for most of the last 30 years the onerous task of keeping Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle behemoth honest largely fell to the triumvirate of Jim Bolger, Dermot Weld and John Oxx.

Horse trainer Francis-Henri Graffard and horse owner Zara Aga Khan celebrate Daryz's victory in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Photograph: Anna Kurth/AFP via Getty Images

The scale of that trio’s accomplishments in carving out their own global reputations while competing against the most successful operation in European racing history can’t be overstated. Each presented distinctive personalities too that only added to the complexion of the sport.

But time waits for no one. Nor does racing fashion. Oxx retired in 2020, a decade after his masterful handling of probably the most prodigious talent ever to emerge from this country, Sea The Stars.

Bolger and Weld continue, but at 84 and 77 respectively, it is at a reduced level compared to their pomp. Bolger’s Coolcullen property is on the market. Land close to Weld’s Curragh yard was reportedly acquired last year by businessman Luke Comer.

Instead, Joseph O’Brien has emerged as his father’s nearest competition in Ireland. The scale of his training accomplishments since starting in 2016 are already phenomenal. Between them, father and son secured almost €11 million in prizemoney here in 2025.

Talented opposition such as Johnny Murtagh and Paddy Twomey are taking the fight to them but it’s no easy task and doesn’t shape as becoming any easier anytime soon. It makes for a rather homogenous flavour to some of the better races here.

Trainer John Oxx with Sea the Stars, who won six Group One races in six months in 2009, including the 2,000 Guineas, the Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

On the broader stage it has often seemed an unequal struggle at times. Graffard’s Group One tally last year is just half of Aidan O’Brien’s world record haul of top-flight prizes set in 2017.

So far this season the Irishman’s oldest rivals at the Godolphin operation find themselves toiling to keep tabs with him. John Gosden’s spiky relationship with O’Brien testifies to a substantial rivalry over many years sustained by the Englishman’s powerful client list.

Just how exclusive top-level competition can be is underlined by tomorrow’s Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes which promises another clash of the elites. The Lion In Winter is O’Brien’s big hope. Gosden has the favourite Damysus. Notable Speech is a big Godolphin contender. And among them too is Graffard with his Prix du Moulin winner Sahlan.

[ Aidan O’Brien hoping The Lion In Winter can roar to Lockinge gloryOpens in new window ]

Already this year, both Calandagan and Daryz have won Group One races. Last Sunday a new Graffard star emerged when Rayif landed the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp. It reinforces the sense of a valid new powerbroker operating at the most rarefied level.

Graffard’s rapid rise hasn’t been on the back of a single munificent owner. Sahlan’s Al Shaqab ownership is just one of a lengthy client list capable of a producing top-level talent. As well as landing the French Oaks, Gezora also gave her trainer a first Breeders’ Cup success last year.

That the new face is French can only add to Europe’s racing mix. One of the sport’s tripartite European powerhouses has often found itself outgunned on the biggest international stages in recent times. Graffard, who is married to an Irishwoman, brings a valuable different dimension, one that can ultimately only add to racing’s appeal.

Something for the Weekend

An intriguing Lockinge could see Jonquil (2.35) finally step up to Group One success and at a decent price. Winner of last year’s Greenham at Newbury, he followed it up with a fine second in the French Guineas. Also a Group Two winner at Goodwood the Juddmonte colt’s run-style didn’t appear to help him in a couple of subsequent US targets. He warmed up for this with a win at Ascot and off a strong pace he could finish better than most.

Before that Diamond Exchange (6.47) can appreciate quicker ground enough to land a 10-furlong handicap at Leopardstown this evening. Twice placed over the course and distance, including last month, Jessica Harrington’s filly broke her maiden on the Dundalk all-weather.