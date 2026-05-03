True Love delivers O’Brien an eighth success in 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

True Love ridden by Wayne Lordan on their way to winning the Betfred 1000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket on Sunday. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Forced to settle for the runner-up spot in Saturday’s Betfred 2,000 Guineas, Aidan O’Brien went one better in Sunday’s 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket with his second-string filly True Love.

Wayne Lordan steered the 5/1 shot to a convincing success over Evolutionist and Venetian Lace. O’Brien’s well-supported 9/5 favourite Precise could finish only seventh on her first start of the season.

In contrast, True Love stepped up from a Trial win at Leopardstown last month and, having shown the raw speed to win both a Queen Mary and a Cheveley Park as a two-year-old, she made light of the step up to a mile.

It was an eighth 1,000 Guineas for O’Brien, whose Gstaad found only the impressive Bow Echo too good in the colts classic 24 hours earlier. Lordan won it twice before with Hermosa and Winter and continued his hot streak of classic “spares” after scoring on Lambourn in last year’s Derby.

“I think when I passed the two [furlong marker] I was still going pretty easy, it was only a matter of time before letting her go forward and she saw out the mile well. She’s a filly that’s so big she’s progressing all the time and going that trip has opened more options for her,” the rider said.

O’Brien confirmed the Irish Guineas later this month, followed by the Coronation Stakes at Royal, are on True Love’s agenda after a result that proved the strength in depth of his latest classic crop, among the fillies at least.

“She’s a monster of a filly, really. It’s hard to believe how big and powerful she is. Newmarket is one track in the world where there is nowhere to hide and to get a mile here you have to really get it. I’d imagine you’re looking at the Irish Guineas and Coronation with her,” he said.

If Precise failed to live up to expectations, another of O’Brien’s star juvenile fillies in 2025, Diamond Necklace, is likely to head to Longchamp next weekend for the French 1,000 Guineas.

Sean Levey riding Jancis at Newmarket on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

There was further Irish success at Newmarket on Sunday when the Willie McCreery-trained Jancis landed the Group Two Dahlia Stakes.

Good as True Love is, the Curragh’s bank holiday Monday card features the return to action of the world’s top-rated filly, Minnie Hauk, in the Group Two Clem Murphy Memorial Mooresbridge Stakes.

The dual Oaks heroine ended 2025 as clearly the best of her gender following a gallant second to Daryz in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

It earned O’Brien’s star an official rating of 123 in the International Classifications, 3lb ahead of her stable companions Whirl and Kalpana. Just how rarified a status she holds is evident from the fact the top US filly Thorpedo Anna was on 119.

Minnie Hauk now starts her four-year-old campaign over a 10-furlong trip short of her best and has a top-flight opponent in Cercene.

Joe Murphy’s filly gave her veteran trainer a first Group One success in Royal Ascot’s Coronation Stakes but was also placed in an Irish Guineas and chased home Whirl in the Nassau.

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Juddmonte Irish Oaks Weekend, The Curragh Racecourse, Kildare 19/7/2025 Ryan Moore on Minnie Hauk win The Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Earlier on the HQ programme, the unbeaten Causeway continues down the path successfully followed by Paddington in 2023 by lining up in the Tetrarch Stakes.

Like the former prolific Group One winner, Causeway began this season with a success in the Madrid Handicap at Naas. It was a narrow but decisive victory, although enough to have first-time cheekpieces put on him for his step up to Listed company.

The Tetrarch was where Paddington first looked a proper classic prospect and if Causeway is to follow in his hoofprints in the Irish 2000 Guineas later this month, he’ll have to be winning this.

The Athasi Stakes is a traditional trial for the Irish 1000, so victory for Drop Dead Gorgeous, and her priceless pedigree, will be important. Just a single start to date, however, is a worry against decent opposition including the Park Stakes winner Black Caviar Gold. She lost a shoe in his last start.

Ballydoyle’s eyes on Monday will also be on Chantilly, where the Futurity winner Hawk Mountain has a French Derby trial in the Group Three Prix de Guiche off at 3.35pm. Christophe Soumillon rides the colt who, significantly, dons blinkers for the first time.