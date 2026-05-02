Saratoga and Mark Walsh sail to impressive Grade One triumph at Punchestown

Saratoga ridden by Mark Walsh on their way to winning the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle on the final day of the Punchestown Festival. Photograph: Healy Racing/PA Wire

Mark Walsh made his last Grade One ride for JP McManus a winning one when guiding Saratoga to victory in the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle on the final day of the Punchestown Festival.

A Gold Cup-winning jockey in the green and gold silks of McManus, he is due to depart his role as the owner’s retained jockey, with Harry Cobden taking over – but before doing so still had time for one final magical moment in the famous silks.

After bringing up his 900th career victory earlier in the day, he made the final Grade One of the week his own, sending the Fred Winter winner on approaching the last and drawing three and three-quarter lengths clear aboard the 9-2 shot at the winning post.

It was also a first Grade One for winning trainer Pádraig Roche, son of Christy Roche and someone the jockey counts as a close friend.

“To ride a Grade One winner for your best friend, that was brilliant,” said Walsh. “He’s a brilliant trainer, he learned from the best in Christy and you saw it there.

“He stays all and he galloped all the way to the line, he’s a good horse. It’s always hard for four-year-olds going into open company next season, so we don’t know yet [if he can be a Champion Hurdle horse].”

Roche said: “We hoped he would do that and he has obviously proven himself. To win any race at the Punchestown Festival is great, but to win a first Grade One here is unbelievable, I’m over the moon.

“Alan Crowe recommended buying the horse through his job in Ballydoyle and Dad convinced JP to buy him. Alan was first jockey to Dad for years and told us if we could buy this horse, to do so.

“We take whatever horses we get from JP every year and I’m delighted for him, as he has always been there. In total, we only have 10 or 12 jump horses and six or seven flat ones so I’d love to get more and further outside owners.

“I haven’t a clue where he runs next!”

Place De La Nation led home a one-two for Willie Mullins in the SBK Irish EBF Mares’ Champion Hurdle.

Market focus was on Mares’ Hurdle heroine Wodhooh, who had beaten Jade De Grugy into second place at the Cheltenham Festival.

The two principals duly led, but Wodhooh never really looked like getting away from the others when she did take over and at the last it was clear Place De Nation and Danny Mullins had the most left and so it proved, as she stretched away to beat Jade De Grugy by a length and a half, with 8-11 favourite Wodhooh another four and a half lengths away in third.

With Mullins not in attendance as he continues to suffer with a sore back, it was his son and assistant Patrick who said of the Gigginstown-owned 10-1 winner: “She has been knocking on the door being placed at Cheltenham and in a Grade One at Fairyhouse, so is a high-class mare. That said, she did need the other two [Jade De Grugy and Wodhooh] to cut each other’s throats and that probably is what happened.

“We thought it would be hard to go up against the geldings in the novice race and while we had been trying to split up our runners, she wasn’t qualified to run in the Listed mares’ novice hurdle. This then looked the race she had the best chance of winning.

“I thought it was a great run by Jade De Grugy, but I think Paul [Townend] and Jack [Kennedy] probably ended up almost taking each other out. Danny got the fractions right as he always does and is lethal in that second-string role.”