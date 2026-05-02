Gstaad is Aidan O’Brien’s sole hope for more 2,000 Guineas glory in Newmarket

It cost £30,000 (€34,000) to supplement Gstaad into Saturday’s Betfred 2,000 Guineas, but judging the colt’s value could require a few zeros be added to that sum should he land the opening Classic of 2026 in Newmarket.

Taken out of the Guineas by accident due to an administrative error, putting Gstaad back in cost a relative pittance to his Coolmore ownership. But it won’t be lost on anyone that he’s ultimately Aidan O’Brien’s sole pick from the massed Ballydoyle ranks for perhaps the most commercially important Classic of the year.

It’s seven years since the last of O’Brien’s record 10 winners in the historic mile contest. That’s a notable barren spell by his standards. Since then both Auguste Rodin and City of Troy have arrived on the Rowley Mile with huge expectations, only to blow out. They subsequently retrieved their reputations, but in elite bloodstock terms the value of a Guineas success is immense.

From cheaper and less rarefied seats, though, the historic contest can appear an opaque prospect.

All of O’Brien’s winners made their first start of the season in it. Godolphin’s last two winners, Ruling Court and Notable Speech, arrived via Meydan and a pair of winter all-weather spins in Kempton. The two other Irish hopes on Saturday, Thesecretadversary and Power Blue, clashed in a trial at Leopardstown last month, but once again the top of the betting is dominated by horses yet to be seen this season.

The top English hope Bow Echo is drawn widest of the 15 runners, while Godolphin’s top hope Distant Storm is on the other wing. Gstaad, in contrast, is helpfully drawn in the middle and is likely to be played for a late thrust by Ryan Moore. His win at last autumn’s Breeders’ Cup underlined how powerful that move can be.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to forget how every other Ballydoyle three-year-old was behind Albert Einstein in O’Brien’s favour this spring. It’s also hard to ignore, though, how the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile hasn’t figured as a route to Newmarket Guineas glory for O’Brien before.

Thesecretadversary travelled notably well when scoring at Leopardstown and gives O’Brien’s former ally, veteran jockey Séamus Heffernan, a shot at a first Guineas. But perhaps Godolphin’s No 2, King’s Trail, could confound expectations. He too has had just a couple of all-weather races, including the one Notable Speech won en route to Guineas glory two years ago.

Precise and True Love are O’Brien’s two candidates for a potential eighth success in Sunday’s 1,000 Guineas.

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Unlike the colts’ race, four of the trainer’s previous winners had a prep run before the fillies’ Classic. True Love successfully stepped up to seven furlongs at Leopardstown last month, and her jockey Wayne Lordan upset the pecking order in this race twice before aboard Hermosa and Winter. Precise has made the race after a spring setback and is Ryan Moore’s pick.

The start of the Classic campaign on the flat coincides with the finish of Ireland’s National Hunt season at Punchestown on Saturday.

Willie Mullins will be crowned champion trainer for a 20th time, meaning Gordon Elliott is runner-up for a 14th consecutive year. It’s a bitter stat for Elliott, although it could be eased should his Wodhooh confirm Cheltenham places with Mullins’s Jade De Grugy in the featured SBK Mares’ Champion Hurdle.

It might prove an unusually frustrating final day for Mullins because, even though he has nine of the 13 runners in the Ballymore Champion Juvenile Hurdle, another Cheltenham winner, Saratoga, may make light of the step out of handicap company.

On Sunday, champion flat jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle makes his return from a back injury with six rides in Cork.