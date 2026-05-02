Bow Echo too good for Gstaad to run out brilliant winner of 2,000 Guineas

Jockey Billy Loughnane celebrates on Bow Echo after securing victory in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club

Bow Echo ran out a brilliant winner of the Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket for trainer George Boughey and 20-year-old Irish jockey Billy Loughnane.

Unbeaten as a two-year-old, the Night Of Thunder colt – bred by his late owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid – was always travelling supremely well, with the field splitting into two groups.

He came to join battle with Aidan O’Brien’s 3-1 joint-favourite Gstaad and coming out of the dip it was Loughnane’s mount who proved the strongest, powering to a two-and-three-quarter-length victory at 9-2, with the pair eight lengths clear of the other market leader, Distant Storm.

Loughnane said: “I’ve wanted to be a jockey since the day I was born and to find a horse like this at 20 years old, I can’t thank everyone enough. I can’t put it into words, I’ve never had a feeling like that in my life.

“I’ve been riding out for George since I was 16 and he’s really pushed me to the next level. What a trainer.

“I’m very fortunate to ride such good racehorses and he’s a superstar, a dream to ride. I planned the race out going a million different directions, but it was the perfect A to B and what a feeling.

“He’s had the perfect preparation and George is a genius – it just shows when he gets the stock what he can do.”

For Boughey it was a second success in the Classics, making him the youngest at 34 to win both the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas.

However, while Cachet was 16-1 when winning the fillies’ edition in 2022, Bow Echo has carried the pressure of Guineas favourite throughout the winter, bringing about a mixture of nerves, excitement and trepidation, all released in a thrilling performance.

Boughey said: “I was quite emotional earlier, it’s very rare to find a horse that trains like him and to have the pedigree to back it up was really what we needed.

“I showed a bit of excitement out there, but I’ve been very calm because he’s such an easy horse to train. I’m just lucky to have him and it wasn’t a surprise today.

“This horse has the most extraordinary brain, he’s so unassuming and you wouldn’t know he’s there and he makes my job easy.

“The confidence was pretty high and his work had suggested that. It was over to Billy to execute and he did, he was fast asleep going to post and Billy has a great affinity with this horse.

“I think he’s almost a difficult ride as he’s so relaxed and to wait and not commit in a Guineas when he was fast asleep out there trying to pick his gap, he’s executed his plan brilliantly.

“Billy said he had to kick him to the start, but once you put him in the stalls he comes alive and I was always confident, he was exactly where I wanted him and he was just great.

“It’s huge to win a 2,000 Guineas as a Newmarket trainer, it’s kind of the pinnacle really.”

O’Brien was heartened by Gstaad’s second-placed performance and will now turn his attentions to the Irish equivalent, where he could meet winner Bow Echo in a mouthwatering rematch.

“We thought he’d have no problem with the mile and we think he’d go further as well, we were delighted with the run,” said O’Brien, who had been forced to supplement his charge back into the colts’ Classic after he was taken out in error.

“He really saw it out and we thought he ran a great race, we were very happy. He did everything right and we couldn’t be happier. It was his first race of the year and to go out and do that was great, it was great to get him started.

“I think there were only a couple of lengths between them [Gstaad and Bow Echo] and then eight lengths back to the third.

“He’s a big, powerful horse and with that type of horse they will only progress.

“We’ve used this as a start and done our best to win it, but as the start of his three-year-old career we are delighted with that and I am delighted for George, he has done a wonderful job with his horse.”

The Irish Guineas appears to beckon for the colt, with O’Brien adding: “That [the Irish Guineas and the St James’s Palace] is probably what the lads are thinking, something like that.

“The Irish Guineas is always the next step from here and we are going to have to think about that and see how we progress from here.”