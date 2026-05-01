Lossiemouth enjoys lucrative Punchestown festival stroll

Lossiemouth confirmed her status as the season’s outstanding hurdler when enjoying little more than a lucrative Punchestown festival stroll on Friday evening.

Few if anyone in the record 43,572 Ladies Day attendance got rich from backing the 2-7 favourite in the €300,000 Boodles Champion Hurdle but it was impossible not to admire the style.

The centrepiece of a Willie Mullins four-timer sauntered to victory to add to her Cheltenham championship victory in March. She joined stable companions Gaelic Warrior and Il Etait Temps, who earlier this week had also added to their own championship successes at Cheltenham.

The shock 2025 Champion Hurdle winner Golden Act tried her best to raise a challenge, but from before the straight it shaped as one of those big races where there is scarcely a second.

“It’s hard to believe she’s still only seven, she seems to have been around forever and hopefully we’ve got her for a few more years yet,” jockey Paul Townend said.

It was Lossiemouth’s 11th Grade One success and her 15th victory in 19 career starts. Owner Rich Ricci has enjoyed a vintage season with the Gold Cup hero Gaelic Warrior also carrying his colours while Annie Power and Faugheen also won him Champion Hurdles in the past.

“I think she’s right up there because of her longevity. I loved Annie Power and she was my favourite for a long time, and I loved Faugheen, but this one – I’m really taking a shine to her.

“She’s a lovely-looking mare, but it’s her durability that stands out. All those wins and being able to turn up and dance every dance is hugely important – she’s wonderful,” he said.

Jockey Paul Townend and owner Rich Ricci after winning the Boodles Champion Hurdle with Lossiemouth. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Earlier, King Rasko Grey was another Mullins star to complete a Grade One Cheltenham-Punchestown festival double although it was a much closer-run thing in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle.

The Turners winner was all out to hold the late thrust of the English four-year-old Lord Byron by a head in a driving finish.

Townend is convinced the best is very much yet to come with the rangy winner who carries the Galopin Des Champs colours of owner Audrey Turley.

“I would have been disgusted if I had got mugged. If Harry [Cobden on Lord Byron] had come to me earlier I think he would have just pushed me on down the track,” Townend said. “He’s a talented horse but just still physically and mentally immature. He’s still developing.”

Mark Walsh has just one day left as JP McManus’s number one jockey before Harry Cobden takes over in the new season, but he hit a significant milestone when riding his 900th career winner on the champion owner’s Dinoblue in the Grade Two Mares Chase.

Even if the admirably consistent 2-5 favourite was expected to win, her 40-year-old rider still had to show characteristic initiative as he identified a wind issue with his partner and kept her wide for much of the second half of the race in search of better ground.

“Starting out you just want to lose your claim, and then when you want to lose your claim you want to ride big winners, so to get 900 is brilliant,” Walsh said.

Funiculi Funicala was another Mullins winner in the Listed Handicap Chase. It brought the champion trainer’s tally for the week to 10, half of them in Grade Ones.

There was another exciting finish to the big Hunters Chase as just a neck separated old rivals Wonderwall and It’s On The Line. Wonderwall got the better of a memorable duel between the pair in the 2025 Hunters at Cheltenham and got the verdict here too by a neck.

The Day Four festival crowd broke the corresponding day record a year ago of 42,138.