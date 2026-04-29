Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File renew season-defining rivalry at Punchestown

If actuality lives up to anticipation, then the clash of Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File in Wednesday’s Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup will be one to savour.

The sport’s top-two rated steeplechasers clash for a fourth time this season in a rivalry that has come to define much of the campaign. If they save the best for last, it will be spectacular considering how good the first was.

That came in November’s John Durkan Chase, which turned into a titanic tussle up the Punchestown straight that ultimately saw Gaelic Warrior emerge on top by a neck.

It’s hard to credit now, but there was a lingering fear afterwards that both might have left too much out there, compromising their chances for the rest of the season.

Gaelic Warrior subsequently did the best of the pair when third in Kempton’s King George, but Fact To File got his own back in style at the Dublin Racing Festival, beating his stable companion to the tune of five lengths.

It put him top of the betting for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, which looked an all-but-automatic target on the back of such a convincing performance. Instead, owner JP McManus opted to skip the sport’s blue riband for the easier Ryanair Chase.

If it looked a timid call at the time, it all became unsatisfactorily academic when Fact To File didn’t run at Cheltenham at all, with ground conditions judged to be too quick.

Just how much of an anticlimax that was got underlined 24 hours later when Gaelic Warrior put up the season’s singular performance with a 14-length rout in the Gold Cup.

Mark Walsh steers Fact To File to victory at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival in February. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

What had been a towering but enigmatic talent finally put it all together when it counted most. Now, Gaelic Warrior has a shot at emulating Sizing John, who doubled up at Punchestown in 2017. No other horse has managed that feat in almost two decades. That he must overcome his stable companion to do so has the potential for another epic Punchestown head-to-head.

Convincing cases can be made for both, although the most important factor could yet prove to be Punchestown itself. Gaelic Warrior has been beaten just once in four career starts at the track. Fact To File’s course record isn’t shabby either, although the niggle is that his top performance came at Leopardstown, where Gaelic Warrior has so often failed to fire.

The Gold Cup at Cheltenham definitively proved Gaelic Warrior is adept going either way, but it’s hard to shake the conviction that right-handed around Punchestown is right up his street.

Racing history is littered with examples of anticipation turning into anticlimax, so concentration on the big two might ignore how Inothewayurthinkin – the 2025 Gold Cup hero – could yet prove a fly in the ointment.

Gavin Cromwell’s horse has turned into an enigma himself, underlined most of all in his Gold Cup defence last month. At most points, he raced as if on the verge of being pulled up, only to finish third. He is the sole non-Willie Mullins runner in the €300,000 feature.

The champion trainer is chasing a 14th success in the Grade One Champion Bumper and Patrick Mullins has opted for the once-raced Dromard from a four-strong team. The Mourne Rambler emerged on top of the bumper tree at Cheltenham and should prove hard to beat in his attempt to become the seventh horse to complete the festival double. Declan Lavery rides him this time.

Lavery has opted for the pacy four-year-old Cool Café in the concluding bumper, while Spinningayarn could prove a value option in Wednesday’s other Grade One, the Channor Novice Hurdle, over three miles.

Brian O’Connor’s day two ti p s