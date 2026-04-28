Punchestown: Il Etait Temps stamps his authority on two-mile division to highlight Willie Mullins hat-trick

Il Etait Temps ridden by Paul Townend on their way to winning the William Hill Champion Chase on day one of the Punchestown Festival. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Il Etait Temps ends the National Hunt season as the undisputed top two-mile chaser after stamping his authority on the division in the Punchestown Festival’s day one feature.

The horse that has spent much of the campaign in the shadow of his stable companion Majborough added the William Hill Champion Chase to the Cheltenham title he picked up last month.

Once the talking horse of the two-mile division, Majborough blew his lines at Cheltenham and once again had only a distant view of his diminutive stablemate in Tuesday’s €300,000 feature.

Instead, it was Marine Nationale, the horse that completed the big festival double a year ago, but was forced to miss Cheltenham this time due to a setback, who manfully tried to put it up to the 8-11 favourite. The pair eyeballed each other from the start and a blunder by Il Etait Temps at the third briefly suggested a potential chink in his armour.

However, before the straight, the grey was back travelling ominously well under Paul Townend. A minor blunder two out couldn’t halt his progress and ultimately it was a smooth five-length success for a horse whose outlook briefly looked grim in January after taking a worryingly long time to rise from a tired fall at Ascot.

The toughness to come back from that, allied to the obvious class he showed at Cheltenham and here, leaves him as the speed category’s benchmark performer for next season. Il Etait Temps is just 2-1 with some firms to repeat his Champion Chase success in 2027.

Another of his stable companions, Energumene, pulled off a ‘double-double’ at Cheltenham and Punchestown in 2022 and 2023. The 12-year-old filled the frame in third on Tuesday and was retired afterwards.

Seán Flanagan on Eachtotheirown wins the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“He’s a horse that doesn’t get the credit he deserves, the races he’s won and the achievements he’s had,” Townend said of the winner. “We had a scare at the bottom of the hill, and I just had to let him warm back into it, but he went down and attacked the next couple of fences. He’s brave as a lion.”

It was a ninth success in the big race for Willie Mullins, who notched an opening day festival treble through Kalix Delabarriere in a handicap hurdle and Delamotte in the bumper.

Marine Nationale’s owner-trainer Barry Connell had earlier enjoyed a surprise Grade One victory when the 16-1 Eachtotheirown made all under Seán Flanagan to land the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle.

For a stable with no more than 13 horses currently riding out, Connell’s capacity to upset the sport’s big guns is unmatched. He now plans to follow the Arkle route over fences next season with his latest top-flight star.

“That is a good horse, only has had a handful of runs over hurdles but he is a chaser and we’ve had to wait for him as he is a big stamp of a horse. He was like a chaser jumping his hurdles today and has a fair engine,” he said.

Separately, Gordon Elliott had been chiding himself for repeatedly trying Western Fold at three miles without success only for persistence to pay off in Grade One style as last year’s Galway Plate winner landed the Dooley Champion Novice Chase at 18-1.

On his 14th start over fences, the most experienced horse in the race pounced late under Jack Kennedy to deliver Elliott a 12th top-flight success of the season, one shy of his best Grade One tally ever.

Jack Kennedy on Western Fold celebrates winning the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Steeplechase at Punchestown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It took Kennedy to 102 winners for the season as he closes in on another jockeys’ championship, although Elliott quickly dismissed any talk of holding off Mullins for the trainers’ title this week.

“If you do the sums, a blind man can see it,” he said with the air of someone tiring of people’s refusal to believe his repeated stance that he has no chance of ending an unwanted streak of 13 runner-up finishes.

“I was nervous of the three miles, the last two times we tried him over it, we rode him too handy. We rode him cold today and it was a good performance. Some horses come to the end of their season around now, but he has been busier than most,” said Elliott.

Whatever about the championship, Western Fold’s win took Elliott to just shy of €4.8 million in prize money this season, better than his previous best financial haul two years ago.

The €100,000 Goffs Bumper went to Martin Brassil’s Abbeyglen, the 11-2 shot too powerful for the Mullins No 1 Altesse Du Luy.

Tuesday’s official opening day festival attendance was 17,923, marginally up on the corresponding figure a year ago.