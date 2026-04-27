Ominous look to trainers’ title race ahead of Punchestown Festival, with Willie Mullins poised

Il Etait Temps, ridden by Paul Townend, wins the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Photograph: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

It’s billed as the season’s climax, although if this week’s Punchestown Festival finishes Ireland’s jumps campaign, it’s ultimately more rich dessert than meat of the matter.

The heart of the National Hunt season took place at Cheltenham over six weeks ago. Such timing means much of Punchestown’s five days gets parsed through a prism of “end of a long season” and what horses can deliver their best once more before going on summer holidays.

As for people, there’s a theoretical prospect of competition for the major championship titles, although in practice it could turn out to be more a case of anticlimax.

Gordon Elliott goes into Tuesday’s festival opener with a lead of just over €153,000 on Willie Mullins in the race for the trainers’ title. It’s an advantage that may not survive even the first day. The biggest shock of all this week might be if Mullins doesn’t secure many of the dozen Grade One races up for grabs – and a substantial slice of the €3.6 million in overall prizemoney.

In all likelihood, it will mean a 20th trainers’ title for the man whose massive festival team will be led by the three horses who delivered him the Cheltenham Festival’s unofficial Triple Crown: Lossiemouth, Il Etait Temps and Gaelic Warrior.

Jack Kennedy starts the week on 101 winners and enough of a lead over Darragh O’Keeffe to suggest a second jockeys’ championship is within his grasp.

The time of year, with the Guineas at Newmarket just days away, also means serious scrutiny of ground conditions this week. The immediate prospect of fine weather means there are hopes of exceeding last year’s record official festival attendance of 136,651. The downside is a need for watering to maintain yielding going.

On the back of controversy at Cheltenham about the ground there – including Mullins declaring he wouldn’t bring his best horses in future if more watering doesn’t take place, as well as Saturday’s extensive list of non-runners at Sandown – Punchestown’s capacity to deliver suitable ground for jumpers has been held up as an example by JP McManus’s team in particular.

Much of the ground furore at Cheltenham revolved around Fact To File’s Ryanair Chase defection. Presumably, no such drama will repeat itself in Wednesday’s Ladbrokes Gold Cup, where the McManus star will take on Gaelic Warrior again in what shapes as the week’s highlight.

Harry Cobden and Kitzbuhel come home to win the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham last month. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

McManus’s 2025 blue-riband hero, Inothewayurthinkin, is the only non-Mullins starter in that race. A similar numerical lopsidedness applies to Tuesday’s featured William Hill Champion Chase. Il Etait Temps leads a Mullins quartet in the €300,000 contest, up against last year’s winner Marine Nationale for owner-trainer Barry Connell.

On the face of it, circumstances may have conspired to give Marine Nationale a first-rate chance of upsetting the Mullins applecart. He has run just twice this season and was forced to miss Cheltenham due to a setback. The upside of that disappointment is he arrives at Punchestown relatively fresh and on ground that he relishes.

That Connell applies first-time cheekpieces is noteworthy considering Marine Nationale has looked free-going at his best. Official ratings also have him behind both Il Etait Temps and Majborough.

The latter started odds-on at Cheltenham, where his jumping frailties once again emerged. It allowed his stable companion to pounce off a punishing early pace and ultimately win smoothly despite a scary nod at the final fence. Il Etait Temps beat no less than Gaelic Warrior over this course and distance at the 2024 festival.

Majborough bounced back from Cheltenham disappointment last year to win at Punchestown. But his jumping continues to be worryingly inconsistent. Much coverage of Il Etait Temps’s success last month got filtered through his stable companion’s frailties as well as Paul Townend’s notably cool spin. The grey could be firmly centre stage himself this time.

Having admitted defeat in any attempt for a third British trainers’ title in a row, Mullins bypassed Aintree in particular, with some of his leading lights. It means a horse like Kitzbuhel comes to Tuesday’s Dooley Insurance Novice Chase with a decent break under his belt since landing the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham.

A Grade One winner at Kempton over Christmas, the grey was a notably gritty winner last month when holding off his stable companion Final Demand. Going back right-handed might suit him too. A trio of stable companions include Kappa Jy Pyke, who renews rivalry with his Fairyhouse conqueror Fleur In The Park.

Considering the spanking handed out by cross-channel horses to their Irish rivals in Cheltenham’s Supreme, it’s a surprise there are no British raiders taking on the home team in the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle. El Cairos ultimately did best of the Irish in that Supreme and although his jumping is still questionable, he can secure a first top-flight victory.

The Goffs Defender Bumper is a conundrum for punters, although in pedigree terms Gavin Cromwell’s newcomer Bacharach is a half-brother to the Gold Cup runner-up Santini.

Brian O’Connor’s day one Punchestown Festival tips