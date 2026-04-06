Soldier In Milan justifies favouritism with dominant Irish Grand National victory

Soldier In Milan ran out an easy winner of Easter Monday’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse to once again underline the big-race credentials of his trainer Emmet Mullins.

Four years after Mullins landed the Aintree Grand National with his first runner in the race, Noble Yeats, he pulled off the same feat in Ireland’s richest jumps race.

Noble Yeats was a 50-1 outsider in the ultimate “National” but Solider In Milan was a heavily supported 6-1 favourite that was roared home with a vengeance in the €500,000 highlight.

Jockey Donagh Meyler had a comparative armchair ride on the winner who took the initiative all of five fences from home and never looked like relinquishing it.

Only Kiss Will shaped like challenging him but his crashing fall at the third last removed that threat and Meyler only had to push out Soldier In Milan to win by 16 lengths from Showurappreciation with The Enabler in third.

It was another “Mullins” winner in the 154th renewal of the Irish National but if Willie Mullins had to settle for fourth with Argento Boy, his nephew looked the coolest customer in Fairyhouse following his successful first-time strike on the big race.

Donagh Meyler on Soldier In Milan wins. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Beforehand Mullins, whose grandfather, Paddy Mullins, won the Irish National four times, suggested Solider In Milan’s biggest threat might be his inexperience.

But on just his fifth start over fences, the horse that beat the Cheltenham Grade One winner King Rasko Grey in a bumper 11 months ago, barely put a foot wrong in the massive 30-runner field.

“A well-backed favourite winning an Irish National is something special and he was greatly received here today. It’s an honour and a privilege,” Mullins said.

“It’s been the plan, there’s no hiding that fact, since the start of the season when we decided we were going over fences. We decided to keep low mileage and get the four runs he needed to qualify. It was well-executed, I suppose. There are lots of plans that go awry but that was magic.

“You are hoping though the horse has got the mentality for it, the courage for that cavalry charge down to the first, and to come out of it with a good possie [position]. We thought we had a classy individual and thankfully he’s proved it,” added the 35-year-old former jockey.

The big race winning team of Mullins, Meyler and owner Paul Byrne had earlier won the opening race with Jet To Monte Carlo, a 10-1 precursor to big-race glory that Meyler in particular relished.

Jockey Donagh Meyler poses with his trophy. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Meyler (30) first hit the spotlight a decade ago with a Galway Plate victory on Lord Scoundrel. He repeated that Ballybrit feat in 2024 with Pinkerton. He also tasted Grade One success for Mullins with Feronily at Punchestown three years ago.

However, he endured a painful reverse when losing last summer’s Galway Hurdle in the stewards’ room and at Christmas he missed out on Affordale Fury’s Savills Chase victory through suspension.

“Obviously, there have been a lot of ups and downs this season with horses getting beaten in the stewards’ room and all that, but this makes up for it.

“That was class. He did everything right and I landed in front five fences out. I could almost hear Emmet’s voice saying, ‘What am I doing there!’! He did everything unbelievably well. He got into a lovely rhythm, and the sky’s the limit,” added the jockey who has been an integral part of Mullins’ rise to prominence in recent seasons.

It has been characterised by a willingness to defy convention and Solider In Milan is a case in point having bypassed a hurdles career and gone straight over fences. Hindsight makes his official rating of 142 look a handicap steal and subsequent 33-1 odds about next year’s Gold Cup didn’t look ridiculous.

“He’s just a horse we’ve always been kind of minding. He’s a big horse and he’d frighten the life out of you seeing him gallop at home, he’s such a big, powerful horse. We decided we would pick one day and target that.

“We were hoping he could be a graded horse in a handicap. I’m not sure whether we’ll go again this season; after an Irish National, I’m not sure we have to. Next year he’d be up into open class, but it is a tried and tested route coming from an Irish National to an Aintree National so that’s going to be a big carrot as well,” Mullins said.