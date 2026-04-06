Irish Grand National: Smooth start critical for 30-runner field in €500,000 renewal

Starting trouble? A tense scenario is likely as perhaps the most coveted prize of Ireland’s National Hunt season is on the line at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The old line that you can’t win a race at the start but certainly lose it there will focus minds when the €500,000 Boyle Sports Irish Grand National gets under way at 5pm on Easter Monday at Fairyhouse.

A maximum field of 30 runners line up for Ireland’s richest jumps race just over three weeks since Anglo-Irish racing relations veered into uncomfortable territory due to shambolic starting processes at the Cheltenham festival.

Accusations of racism by Irish amateur rider Declan Queally against English jockey Nico de Boinville were quickly settled. But the thorny subject of how to ensure fair starts for big fields of runners with jockeys primed not to give an inch remains current.

Ireland’s racing authorities have been trialling the use of flag starts in recent weeks, and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) confirmed that a tape start has been dispensed with for Monday’s National.

It means the big field of horses and jockeys assemble behind marker poles about 20m from the starter, just to the side of the packed and noisy Fairyhouse stands. They must approach starter Joe Banahan in a “controlled” manner before being let go.

It’s a loose process that requires jockeys to play ball with the starter. But should the big race get away cleanly and at the first time of asking, some bragging rights might even have been established before the runners jump the first of 24 fences.

“We’ve had very positive engagement between the jockeys and the starters throughout this process,” said an IHRB spokesman on Sunday.

The crucial test of that co-operation will come in the biggest field of the season, although significant handicap chases in this country have known their share of false starts and frustration, too.

Champion jockey Paul Townend was unhappy with the start of the Paddy Power Chase at Christmas, feeling he was “disadvantaged” by obeying the starter’s instructions. Jack Kennedy labelled the start of last summer’s Galway Plate “a joke” after his mount, Three Card Brag, was one of the runners disadvantaged after an initial false start.

It makes for a tense scenario in an already charged atmosphere with perhaps the most coveted prize of Ireland’s National Hunt season on the line.

Once again, the sport’s big hitters are targeting it in force. Willie Mullins has seven hopefuls, with Townend opting for Kiss Will. Gordon Elliott has one less as he continues his attempts to dethrone his great rival as champion trainer by the season’s end next month. JP McManus has a handful of runners while Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown team have three.

A trio of British raiders take their chance to try to follow in the hoofprints of last year’s winner, Haiti Couleurs. Perhaps due to the success of British runners in handicaps at Cheltenham, The Jukebox Kid has been a constant presence at the top of betting lists.

“I think he is better going right-handed. He has only run six times in his life and that would be the only concern. But if he gets into a rhythm, he’s a good horse,” said his trainer Ben Pauling.

Jack Kennedy is on Shecouldbeanything for Elliott, who has opted to claim off the top-rated pair in the race. Amateur rider Rob James takes a potentially critical 7lbs off topweight Better Days Ahead, who looks to be Elliott’s main hope for the €275,000 first prize.

“This has been the plan all year. He has topweight, but the most important thing is for the ground to stay on the soft side. He was sixth in it last year and he is in great condition,” said Elliott.

The McManus silks have been carried to Irish National glory on four occasions and Mark Walsh is set to carry the owner’s first colours on Showurappreciation. However, the man who will step into the role as McManus’s number-one rider next season, Harry Cobden, will fancy his chances too on Goraibhmaithagat.

Colm Murphy’s novice has just six starts over fences under his belt, but shapes as if he could relish this marathon test. In the overall sense, though, a clean race from start to finish could see him an aptly thankful winner. The Fairyhouse highlight is live on RTÉ 2 and ITV.

It’s 20 years since Co Wexford-based Murphy enjoyed the greatest moment of his career with Brave Inca’s Champion Hurdle victory. An Irish National would be the biggest success he has enjoyed since returning to training in 2019 after three years working for the IHRB. He can also fancy his chances in the race following the National through the novice mare Savante.

Earlier, the €100,000 Grade Two Chase is a head-to-head between Mullins and Elliott, who each have three runners in the race. Mullins’s veteran number one Energumene might need softer ground, while the Elliott number one Found A Fifty has had a busy season. Down Memory Lane can prove a value alternative.