Brian Hayes proves an apt winner of Honeysuckle Hurdle to break Group One duck at Fairyhouse

Brian Hayes on Zanoosh (left) holds off Danny Gilligan on Place De La Nation to win the Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It proved a bumper Easter Sunday Grade One hunt at Fairyhouse where jump racing’s big guns were spiked at the top level for once.

Jockey Brian Hayes enjoyed a memorable first Grade One success on board Zanoosh in the Honeysuckle Mares’ Novice Hurdle.

It was an apt victory considering Hayes’s wife, Rachael Blackmore, rode the titular dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle in all of the great mare’s 19 races, winning 17 times including in the same contest in 2019.

Zanoosh has been building up her own impressive winning streak and graduated to the top level by winning for a fifth time in a row. The 9-2 shot was brought through by Hayes to get the better of Place De La Nation at the last flight and break her rider’s duck in elite company.

Hayes, 37, previously enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success with Zanoosh’s trainer Colm Murphy through Impervious in 2023.

“Colm resisted the temptation to go to Cheltenham, and it was a big call and now she’s a Grade One winner,” said the jockey.

A quick opportunity for Zanoosh to double up could come at Punchestown and a vindicated Murphy commented: “Everyone wants to have a winner over there [Cheltenham] and when you have something good enough to go it’s hard not to go. Probably the right thing for her was not to go.”

In a Fairyhouse Easter festival that so far has had just two winning favourites – and threw up an 80-1 winner on Saturday – perhaps it was also apt that the complete outsider for the WillowWarm Gold Cup emerged victorious.

Jockey Cian Quirke and trainer Andrew Slattery celebrate winning The WillowWarm Gold Cup with Fleur In The Park at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jockey Cian Quirke brought the 22-1 shot Fleur In The Park through from last to first and beat the Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliot powerhouses in the historic contest. It was a first success at the top level for the rider and for trainer Andy Slattery.

“This is my biggest day by a mile. I had a Group Two winner on the flat [Creggs Pipes]. We’ve got a Grade One over jumps now and we’ll try to get a Group One on the flat!” said Slattery who had Faugheen through his hands as a young horse.

Sunday’s two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two Novice Hurdle has a top-flight roll of honour that could have a genuine new star on it following He’s On Fire’s spectacular 12-length rout.

Neither the subsequent dual-Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo in 2017, or the Grand National winner Nick Rockett three years ago, landed this race anywhere near as impressively as Mullins’s 3-1 favourite, who looked to be racing keenly for much of a slowly run race.

Ordinarily, that could have impacted his chance but there was nothing ordinary about the way He’s On Fire shot clear from the second last. Mullins tends to be sparing with his “wow” reactions but quickly delivered one here.

“The way he opened up from the second last was wow, it was something else,” he said before indicating an imminent Grade One tilt for the horse at the Punchestown festival. “But I’m looking forward to next year more than anything else, when he goes novice chasing. He was well named, I think!”

Jack Kennedy closed in on a century of winners for the season when reaching 97 on board Koktail Brut in the first of the Grade Two Novice Hurdles.

In Cork, top English rider Harry Cobden finally rode his first winner in Ireland as Funiculi Funicala landed the Beginners’ Chase there for Mullins.

Winless in 25 previous rides in this country before Sunday, the former British champion jockey had earlier been beaten on three odds-on favourites. Ultimately, though, he reached the landmark ahead of his ride on Goraibhmathagat in Easter Monday’s Irish Grand National.