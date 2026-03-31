Gordon Elliott has lead of over €350,000 as trainers’ title race with Willie Mullins nears finish

The last day of March supplies the first evening fixture of 2026 on grass in Limerick and signals the countdown to another potential head-to-head for the jumps trainers’ championship.

With the end of the National Hunt season in sight on May 2nd, Gordon Elliott has a lead of just over €350,000 on Willie Mullins. Runner-up in the championship to his great rival on 13 occasions, Elliott’s prize money tally for the campaign to date is almost €4.4 million.

Odds of 1-5 about Mullins eventually overhauling Elliott by the end of the Punchestown Festival to land a 20th title suggest a certain inevitability about the outcome.

However, Ireland’s most valuable jumps race, Easter Monday’s €500,000 Boylesports Irish Grand National, could yet play a pivotal role in the contest, with a first prize of €270,000, and €100,000 to the runner-up.

Should the result favour Elliott, the scene may be set for another title cliffhanger at Punchestown, where Mullins traditionally dominates. He memorably went into the 2018 festival over €500,000 down, yet wound up winning by more than €400,000.

Elliott has three runners at Limerick on Tuesday – one more than Mullins at a fixture that falls under Horse Racing Ireland’s definition of an evening meeting by finishing after 6.30pm.

The welcome sign of spring isn’t matched by better ground conditions though, with heavy featuring in the going descriptions on both tracks.

Elliott could land the first two maidens with Manoir De Mirande and the newcomer Ballyhahill, although the Mullins bumper newcomer Even Tho should be hard to beat. She had a point-to-point all but won at Dromahane until falling at the last.

Any temptation either trainer might have had to divert runners to Cheltenham’s two fixtures in April has been removed after confirmation that action is finished at the home of National Hunt racing for this season.

The Jockey Club said three fixtures (April 15th-16th and a Hunter Chase card on May 1st) have been cancelled to allow for an upgrade of the drainage system in the home straight.

There was a long delay to a meeting at the course in January after a hole appeared which was later attributed to a collapsed drain.

Course clerk Jon Pullin with his GoingStick at Cheltenham Racecourse ahead of this year's festival. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

After consultation between several teams, it was felt that now was the best time of year to carry out the work as there was still moisture in the ground to aid recovery.

Course clerk Jon Pullin said: “Our priority is always to provide the best possible racing surface for top-class jump racing. Throughout the very wet winter, we have experienced a number of issues on the track and working with drainage experts, we have identified an area that would benefit from being upgraded.

“This will allow us to address the issues that we believe contributed to the hole appearing on Festival Trials Day and subsequently created challenges in other areas of the track.”

Four races from the April dates have been rescheduled to take place in Market Rasen, Warwick and Sandown. The Hunter Chase fixture has been moved in its entirety to Warwick on the same date.

A total of 13 entries were left in the Group Three Park Express Stakes at Monday’s latest acceptance stage ahead of Ireland’s first ever Good Friday race meeting at the Curragh later this week, free entry to which is sponsored by the Irish National Bookmakers Association.

They include Ger Lyons’s Frankel filly Faiyum, an impressive winner of another Group Three prize at Gowran last September.

The Curragh authorities reckon up to 500 people were at HQ on Sunday to watch Aidan O’Brien put some of his Ballydoyle string through their paces in a public workout. The track’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh said it reflected popular interest in what goes on behind the scenes within the sport.

Kavanagh said the initiative to allow the public watch the workouts was “a bit of both” between the racecourse and O’Brien.

“The first call came from Ballydoyle, but we were happy to go along with it. The weather was poor, really cold, but it was a nice atmosphere, and it was interesting.

“It was something we used to do after racing, but we ran into stable capacity issues, so it tended in recent years to be the day after racing. Up to now it has been private, but they were happy for it to be public, and we were happy to facilitate that.

“It was great. There were a lot of youngsters. There might have been 500 people here. It shows there’s an appetite to see behind the scenes, and see these horses put through their paces.

“And of course, everyone’s looking for the one that works well, and caught their eyes. Ballydoyle did a good job with the lists. Jockey were identified by the hats they wore, the horses wore number cloths, so it was very well organised,” said Kavanagh.