Aidan O’Brien not ruling out 2,000 Guineas favourite Albert Einstein appearing at the Curragh

Aidan O’Brien is not ruling out a surprise classic prep run for his 2,000 Guineas favourite Albert Einstein at the Curragh on Saturday.

The champion trainer wrong-footed potential opposition in the Group Three 1xbet.ie Gladness Stakes by leaving a number of his top classic prospects in the seven-furlong contest at Tuesday’s acceptance stage.

They include Albert Einstein, a colt recently acclaimed by O’Brien as the fastest horse he has had through his hands in 30 years at the helm in Ballydoyle, as a result of which he was backed into Guineas favouritism.

Also left among 17 Gladness entries are the dual-Group One winner Puerto Rico as well as Gstaad, successful in the Juvenile contest at the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar last season.

O’Brien had mooted a major gallops session at the Curragh on Sunday for his power-packed team of three-year-olds. But he hasn’t ruled a competitive appearance by one of his classic big guns this weekend, particularly on the back of a hat-trick of winners at Naas on Sunday.

“We had intended working them on the Sunday at the Curragh. But with the way the forecast is, and the ground drying out a bit, and the way they ran at the weekend they seem to be pretty forward, we decided to leave them in and have a look,” he said.

“We’ll get close to the race and see but it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility one of the big horses could run, including Albert Einstein. We’ll have to see how they are and how the race shapes up closer to the time, but it is a possibility,” O’Brien added.

The Gladness has a rich history as a stepping stone to classic success with its roll-of-honour including legendary names such as Nijinsky (1970) and El Gran Senor (1984).

In recent decades, though, it has been dominated by older horses, including O’Brien’s Lancaster House who won it twice in 2020-21. Between 2004 and 2014, three-year-olds weren’t allowed run in it. Markaz Paname in 2022 is the only three-year-old winner since O’Brien’s Giant’s Causeway in 2000.

However, the Ballydoyle trainer ran Camille Pissarro to finish runner-up to the Curragh stalwart Big Gossey in last year’s race. Camille Pissarro went on to finish third to stable companion Henri Matisse in the French 2000 Guineas and subsequently won the Prix Du Jockey Club.

Aidan O'Brien. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

Ground conditions at HQ are currently soft with a largely unsettled weather outlook for the rest of the week. At a media event last week, O’Brien had indicated that Albert Einstein would go directly to Newmarket for the Guineas in May, and with a priority beforehand of getting him to settle.

“We’re training him without looking at him, he’ll go to the Guineas without having come off the bridle,” he commented.

O’Brien has left the four-year-olds Twain and Expanded in the Gladness too with potential runners including the popular veteran Big Gossey.

In other news, a massive 36 of the 55 entries left in next month’s Randox Aintree Grand National are trained in Ireland after Tuesday’s latest acceptance stage for the world’s most famous steeplechase. A maximum field of 34 is allowed. Currently 26 of the top 34 entries are based in this country.

Willie Mullins has 10 hopefuls in all, including the last two winners, Nick Rockett and I Am Maximus. Another Mullins hope, Grangeclare West, is among those currently topping ante-post betting lists.

Champion owner JP McManus has another strong squad of hopefuls that include the cross-channel based pair Jagwar and Iroko. They are trained by Oliver Greenball and Josh Guerriero. It has been confirmed that Mark Walsh, who rode Jagwar to finish second to Johnnywho in Cheltenham’s Ultima Chase, will maintain his partnership with the horse in Liverpool.

“I thought initially he might have had a hard race, but he certainly hasn’t been tired, anyway,” Guerriero said of Jagwar.

“Cheltenham told us that he stayed that trip [three miles, one furlong] very well and there’s no reason he shouldn’t stay further the way he came up the hill. He wasted a hell of lot of energy through the race with his jumping and being wide.

“He seems to struggle at Cheltenham with getting into a rhythm and I do think at Aintree with its long straights will help that a lot, he can use his big stride. The plan is for Mark Walsh to ride him, that was the whole point of riding him at Cheltenham, to get to know him before the National. Hopefully he’ll stay on and Jonjo [O’Neill] will stay on Iroko,” he added.

The former champion hurdler Constitution Hill will have the second start of his new flat career when he lines up in a mile and a half novice event at Kempton on Wednesday night. He is a long odds-on shot to score under Ryan Moore. He replaces the suspended Oisin Murphy who was on board Nicky Henderson’s star when he scored by a wide margin at Southwell last month.