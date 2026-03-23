Irish racing authorities trial flag starts without starting tape following Cheltenham chaos

A false start before the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle on day three of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Thursday March 12, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Trial starts without a starting tape will continue in Ireland for some meetings as racing both here and in Britain takes steps to avoid a repeat of shambolic scenes at the beginning of races during the recent Cheltenham Festival.

National Hunt racing’s biggest week of the year was blighted by repeated false starts, with tensions raised between jockeys, most notably the spat between Irish amateur jockey Declan Queally and English professional Nico de Boinville, with Queally accusing de Boinville of racially abusing him.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) investigation into those claims last week resulted in de Boinville being cleared of making racist comments at the start of the Grade One Turners Novices’ Hurdle on day two of the festival.

The Irish Jockeys Association (IJA) said on Sunday that the incident between the two riders reflected “the heat of battle” and the issue was now resolved.

“It was one of those situations that sometimes occurs in a heat of a race situation. Absolutely no quarter is asked or given and that’s what’s reflected here.

“Declan would say it was a spur-of-the-moment comment in the heat of the aftermath and that when everybody had a chance to reflect, it reflected the heat of battle, and both parties have put that behind them now,” the IJA secretary Andrew Coonan said.

At the weekend, races at Navan and Limerick began with flag starts rather than a starting tape. It’s part of a series of trials being carried out by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) to try to improve procedures here. The IJA also said it is in regular contact with the BHA about starts.

In Ireland, horses and jockeys are required to approach the start in a “controlled” manner for the starters to let them go. A false start results in another attempt at a “rolling start”. If that fails, a standing start at the tape is required.

“The standing start from a tape is the least-preferred option from a rider and starter point of view,” explained Coonan, who has been consulting with IHRB starting officials.

At the weekend, fields were assembled behind marker poles about 20 metres from the line before being started by flag.

DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Ethical Diamond ridden by Dylan McMonagle #14 wins the Breeders' Cup Turf race on day two of the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar Race Track on November 01, 2025 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“We’ve a couple of issues with it [tape start]. If there’s a false start, the tape flies away, you’ve to reassemble, you’ve got to set it up again, you’ve got to get riders back. That all takes time. If you can get riders back behind the markers and into an orderly fashion, they can have the option of coming forward again quickly,” Coonan said.

“They’ve got to come in a controlled manner. ‘Controlled’ is in the interpretation of the starter so it’s individual to the starters and there are nuances between them. But by and large when he’s satisfied that they are coming in in a controlled manner – and it doesn’t have to be at a walk – he can effect a fair start. That’s essentially what it is.

“By and large, if you look at the number of races here, and the times there are issues at the start, it’s very insignificant. It tends to be in those heated situations in televised races because they’re competitive races.

“But you take the likes of Punchestown for the last couple of years, the number of false starts there is absolutely minimal.

“There are a number of problems almost unique to Cheltenham. A lot of that is course layout and track alignment. When you have big numbers, that creates a problem. But I think it was really unfortunate what we were seeing there because it reflected the worst of where we are in relation to starting,” he added.

In other news, the three Irish hopes for Saturday’s Dubai World Cup programme in Meydan have arrived in the Middle East.

Willie Mullins’s Breeders’ Cup hero Ethical Diamond will take on the world’s top-rated racehorse Calandagan in the $6 million Sheema Classic, while Joseph O’Brien’s pair Sons And Lovers and Al Riffa go in the $750,000 Dubai Gold Cup.

Ethical Diamond faces a big task against Calandagan, a heavy odds-on favourite to go one better than last year in the race.

“Obviously we have questioned ourselves every day with what the situation was going to be and if we would be able to go. I stuck to my training programme for the race and I was just waiting to see if we were going to be able to travel or not,” said French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard.