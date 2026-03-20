Willie Mullins and Joseph O’Brien set to fly Irish flag at World Cup meeting in Dubai

Ethical Diamond ridden by Dylan McMonagle on the way to winning last year's Breeders' Cup. Photograph: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

It might seem incongruous in a war zone but there’s set to be a show at next week’s Dubai World Cup spectacular in Meydan, where both Joseph O’Brien and Willie Mullins will fly the Irish flag.

O’Brien has confirmed that Sons And Lovers and Al Riffa will contest the $750,000 Dubai Gold Cup over two miles next Saturday.

Mullins’s shock Breeders’ Cup’ winner Ethical Diamond will take on the world’s highest rated racehorse Calandagan in the $5 million Sheema Classic on a programme featuring the 30th renewal of the $12 million World Cup. The entire card is worth $30.5 million in all.

It is prize money that has persuaded connections of some of the world’s top horses to persevere with a trip to the Middle East despite the continuing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

They include the top Japanese star Forever Young, who is aiming at the World Cup following his victory at last month’s Saudi Cup in Riyadh, shortly after which he transferred to Dubai.

However, connections of other horses from Japan, Europe and the US have opted not to travel to the Middle East, although both Mullins and O’Brien are happy to go. Aidan O’Brien has elected not to travel with a couple of entries.

“At the moment, we’re going until we’re not going,” Mullins said on Friday. “I always say that to my crew. My staff are happy to go. They’ve been talking to staff out there. I’ve spoken to people out in Dubai and they tell me it’s going on as normal.

“There are a few air raids that come nearby but there’s a warning on your phone and everything is as normal I’m told.”

Action at Meydan last week was briefly disrupted due to alerts over missile threats. The track is roughly 12km from downtown Dubai. At the ‘Super Saturday’ programme there three weeks ago, explosions were heard and seen over the track as racing took place.

Afterwards it took days for many European trainers and jockeys, including Irish stars Johnny Murtagh and Colin Keane, to get home from Dubai.

Joseph O'Brien during St Patrick's Thursday at this year's Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Nevertheless, horses and accompanying staff from Ireland, France and Britain are set to be shipped to Dubai on Saturday.

Joseph O’Brien has been monitoring the situation and has been reassured by the Dubai Racing Club that it is safe to travel to the country.

“Quite a few horses from Europe are travelling, and they’re flying tomorrow. We’ve been well reassured about the process and the situation there on the ground by the Dubai Racing Club and people that are there.

“Our communications have been with the Dubai Racing Club. The process is pretty straightforward. The European horses are shipped together, and they’ll be training with the horse population in Dubai for the days up to the race and then ship back again two days after the races,” he said.

The Irish Government is currently advising against non-essential travel to the United Arab Emirates. Neither O’Brien nor Mullins has had any communication from the Department of Foreign Affairs about the trip.

Sons And Lovers – who, like Ethical Diamond, is owned by the HOS Syndicate – won the Red Sea Handicap in Riyadh last month under Dylan Browne McMonagle. O’Brien confirmed the Donegal rider will be on board Al Riffa this time, while Ryan Moore is on Sons And Lovers.

Browne McMonagle will renew his partnership with Ethical Diamond in the Sheema Classic. They pulled off a memorable 28-1 result at the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar in November.

Separately, Moore and Oisín Murphy will be in action in Naas on Sunday. The second of Murphy’s two rides, Cotai Lights, is in the €50,000 Irish Racing Writers’ Association Madrid Handicap, although Moore’s mount, Causeway, is likely to be the focus of most attention.

Paddington began a prolific Group One-winning season in 2023 by exploiting a mark of 97 in this race. He went on record Classic success in the Irish Guineas and was also successful in the Eclipse and the Sussex Stakes.

Earlier this week, Aidan O’Brien said Causeway “could be a Paddington”, although he was waiting to see his handicap mark. The Curragh maiden winner is on 94 and has the same inside draw that Paddington had for a race also won by the subsequent Classic winner Awtaad a decade ago.

Moore has three other Ballydoyle spins and the newcomer Drop Dead Gorgeous, closely related to Gleneagles, will be fancied to make a winning debut in a maiden won by subsequent Classic winners Tuesday (2022) and Empress Josephine (2021) in the past.