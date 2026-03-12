‘Shark’ Hanlon and Hewick gear up for ultimate fairytale result at Cheltenham

John 'Shark' Hanlon with Hewick, who will be ridden by Paddy Hanlon at Cheltenham. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA

Even though John ‘Shark’ Hanlon and his star performer Hewick have a proud record of producing fairy-tale results, victory in today’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle would top the lot.

The big trainer and his little horse have made their reputations from beating the odds. But championship victory would put a Cheltenham Festival seal on the most unlikely of racing success stories.

Famously bought for just €850, Hewick has gone from being beaten in his first 11 starts to winning a Galway Plate, crossed the Atlantic to win an American Grand National and, most memorably of all, landed the 2023 King George VI Chase.

Along the way, there was even a dash of viral fame when his colourful trainer memorably led him into the local pub for a celebratory pint. It’s a career that defies logic. It shouldn’t have happened. But it has and outside shot though it seems to be, the best may be yet to come.

“I think he can win. I really, really fancy him,” a characteristically bullish Hanlon said, his confidence boosted by a wind procedure to the horse that should help his breathing.

It would be a hugely popular outcome, particularly since there’s a redemptive element to the story that’s impossible to ignore.

It’s a year since Hanlon returned from a suspension ordeal that threatened his career. In 2024, much less welcome social media attention arose after images of his horse box pulling a trailer with a dead horse in it through a village in Co Kilkenny were widely circulated.

On the back of other damaging images that had harmed Irish racing’s reputation, particularly in relation to Gordon Elliott, the timing was terrible.

Hanlon quickly apologised, explained how a tarpaulin covering the carcass had blown off during transportation to a knackery, and no one argued that there was any welfare issue.

Nevertheless, an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals panel found he had acted in a manner that “caused significant prejudice to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of the sport of racing” and suspended him for 10 months.

That was reduced to six months on appeal and effectively he was ultimately without a licence for three months. But Hanlon was forced into selling 30 of his horses. Grateful for the support of his owners, and amid widespread claims he was hard done by, there was no doubt about the reputational impact.

Paddy Hanlon on Hewick in February 2024. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Once again, Hewick has been crucial to Hanlon’s comeback. He was his first winner back when ridden by his so, Paddy. The 18-year-old jockey teams up with Hewick again on the biggest occasion of his fledgling riding career to date. His brother Seán will lead the horse up in a real family occasion.

The trainer is reluctant to talk about the impact of the suspension – “it’s over and forgot about” – but it’s hard to imagine a more redolent scenario than if Hewick and his son can upset the sport’s biggest names again.

“If the young lad rides the winner, wouldn’t it be a dream for us all,” Hanlon said. “It could be a dream, and a miracle!”

Hewick’s story is already miraculous. Originally so unprepossessing a prospect that he got snapped up for the price of a short holiday, he has already won more than €900,000 in prize money. Victory on Thursday will sweep him to millionaire status. But he’s notable too for his versatility across the codes.

He led the Gold Cup field to the second-last in 2023 before taking a heavy fall. A year later he was runner-up in the French Champion Hurdle. Twelve wins from 47 career starts are split evenly between fences and flights.

“He’s much the same at both of them and he’s such a bonny little horse,” said Hanlon.

Backing from Boylesports continued through his suspension and looking to Thursday’s race, Hanlon told the firm: “There will probably be plenty of pace and you can either drop him in or have him handy, wherever Paddy feels most comfortable. He will always come off the bridle after 2½. We saw that in the King George. But we know he will soon be back on it coming home strong.”

Eighth to Nick Rockett in last year’s Grand National, Hewick has run four times without success since then, and not at all since November. Patiently waiting for better ground conditions could pay off for a horse that’s confounded longer odds than the 33-1 about him here.

“It’s going to be another special chapter in the story of this horse and to have your son on him will be unreal. My heart will be in my mouth but it’s going to be something great. Paddy is 18 and the horse is 11 so there’s not much between them,” Hanlon said

“Paddy has known him near enough all his life and has always looked after him and riding him out and no one knows him better.”

Cheltenham will know all about him should the partnership emerge on top.