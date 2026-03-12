Inevitable ‘what if’ will hang over Fact To File if he wins Ryanair Chase for second year

It’s ridiculous to label any Cheltenham victory as hollow, but a “what if” will inevitably hang over the overwhelming favourite Fact To File should he land Thursday’s Ryanair Chase for a second year at Cheltenham.

Discretion is usually the better part of valour, but for many, the horse that leaped to the top of the Cheltenham Gold Cup betting with his hugely impressive success at last month’s Dublin Racing Festival should be lining up in the blue-riband race itself 24 hours later.

The usual “Ts and Cs” apply to how owner JP McManus is entitled to put his runner in whatever race he wants. It’s always easy to be brave with someone else’s horse. Fact To File should win the festival’s day-three feature, and he might have landed the Gold Cup.

But failure to bite the bullet and go for the risky option rather undermines the Gold Cup’s status as the sport’s ultimate prize. Countless creatures are bought and sold every year as potential Gold Cup horses. None change hands with a Ryanair dream on the docket.

McManus’s billionaire status testifies to his ability to get sums in his favour. Last year’s winner Inothewayurthinkin and Spillane’s Tower are two realistic shots in the Gold Cup anyway. Fact To File is the heaviest favourite of the week in the Ryanair. The tot could yet supply a magnificent double.

“He wasn’t entered for the Gold Cup for a reason, [which was] that I was afraid I would be tempted to run him,” McManus has said. “I worried that he might not get the trip. I know everybody wants to win the Gold Cup, and none more than myself, but I felt ... it was the right thing for the horse.”

Nevertheless, the potential for Fact To File to once again win the Ryanair with his mouth open will leave the game’s romantics a little wistful. It used to be popular to blame the race itself for being a convenient alternative to the Gold Cup, but that’s as much of a futile exercise as it might be for Fact To File’s opposition to try to find a way of beating him.

McManus’s veteran Jonbon gets another go at breaking his festival jinx. Impaire Et Passe has it all to do on ratings but otherwise pretty much has his optimum conditions. It is the former King George winner Banbridge that looks most likely to put it up to the favourite.

Ballyburn should be competitive in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Unloved as it is by some, the Ryanair holds Thursday’s feature race slot, knocking the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle into a secondary role in prize money terms at least.

The Stayers’ stalwart Teahupoo is once again the benchmark. A 2024 success came in the middle of two runner-up placings, including a year ago when edged out by Bob Olinger for the same Robcour ownership. Teahupoo’s stable companion Honesty Policy is a new element, as is Ma Shantou, whose trainer Emma Lavelle won with Paisley Park in 2019.

Kabral Du Mathan is an unknown factor stepped up to three miles, but if there’s one to disrupt the established order, it could be Ballyburn. Once tipped for superstardom over fences, he has turned into something of an enigma and was a distant third to Teahupoo and Bob Olinger at Christmas.

That was when some of the Mullins team weren’t quite firing. Before that he was only just edged out of the Hatton’s Grace by Teahupoo when little went right for him in the race. He dons a first-time hood here and should that help him settle, Ballyburn could be formidable when it gets to the business end.

Going too short a price about Wodhooh in the Close Bros Mares’ Hurdle might be tricky with Jade De Grugy in the field. But it’s still difficult to oppose the Gordon Elliott star who’s only ever been beaten once over flights – and then by a certain Lossiemouth.

Last year’s Bumper champion Bambino Fever will be another “shorty” in the opening Ryanair Mares’ Novice Hurdle, although there might be some each-way value in her stable companion Charme de Faust. She made a winning Irish debut at Thurles ahead of Mode Avion. The latter has won since and might do so again in Thursday’s Limerick opener, 50 minutes beforehand.

The Grade Two handicap chase would be a good spot for the 2024 Supreme winner Slade Steel to break his duck over fences. A value Irish alternative might be Ol Man Dingle. He has first-time cheek pieces and some of his form, including when beating Tuesday’s runner-up Will The Wise, reads better than some fancy odds might suggest.

Waterford Whispers has promised more than he’s delivered and tackles the longest distance he’s ever tried in the Kim Muir Chase. Alan O’Sullivan takes 3lbs off the JP McManus-owned runner, who’s prepared by Henry de Bromhead.

Brian O’Connor’s Thursday tips

1.20pm: Charme de Faust; 2pm: Ol Man Dingle; 2.40pm: Wodhooh; 3.20pm: Ballyburn; 4pm: Fact To File; 4.40pm: C’est Different; 5.20pm: Waterford Whispers (Nap).

Nap and Double: Waterford Whispers & Ballyburn.