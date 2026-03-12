Declan Queally’s racial abuse allegation set to reverberate beyond Cheltenham

Nico de Boinville after winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle aboard Old Park Star on the first day of this year's Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The fallout from accusations of racial abuse by Irish amateur jockey Declan Queally against top English professional Nico De Boinville on Wednesday looks set to reverberate beyond this week’s Cheltenham Festival.

British Horseracing Authority (BHA) officials are continuing to speak to various jockeys that rode in Wednesday’s controversial Turners Novices Hurdle, where chaotic scenes at the start led to a clash between De Boinville and Queally.

The 38-year-old Irishman complained to the racecourse stewards after the race about “horrific” abuse from De Boinville. He later told the Racing Post the abuse was racial in nature.

“I was boxing for my position down the inside and there was a lot of general bunching going on. It was competitive down there and I got repeated racial abuse from Nico de Boinville when I was coming in around the corner and then he called me a f*****g p***k a couple of times in front of the ITV camera,” he told the trade paper.

"The allegation from Declan Queally is that racist language was used by Nico de Boinville down at the start."



Declan Queally has lodged an official complaint with the stewards, who have adjourned the enquiry to gather more information.#ITVRacing | @MCYeeehaaa pic.twitter.com/FrHHsRlqDy — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 12, 2026

The claims have cast an unprecedented pall over National Hunt racing’s biggest week of the year, and the BHA has indicated their examination of the incident will extend beyond the festival.

“The process of gathering evidence will continue over the course of the coming days and will involve speaking to jockeys and reviewing broadcast footage,” a spokesman said. “This process will take some time and will therefore not be concluded during the festival.”

No further comment or update from British racing’s ruling body is anticipated over the coming days.

Queally, who finished fifth on I’ll Sort That in the Turners, is assistant trainer to his father Declan Queally snr and they run Carrigmoornaspruce in today’s opening Ryanair Mares Novices Hurdle. James Bowen rides her.

De Boinville has two Grade One rides for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus later today. Impose Toi goes for the Stayers’ Hurdle while Jonbon lines up in the Ryanair Chase.