Irish jockey Declan Queally accuses Nico De Boinville of racial abuse at Cheltenham

The spat between Irish amateur jockey Declan Queally and top English professional Nico De Boinville at the Cheltenham Festival took on a darker tone on Wednesday evening with reports that the Irishman has accused his rival of racial abuse.

The Racing Post has reported that Queally has accused De Boinville of “repeated racial” abuse at the chaotic start of Wednesday’s festival opener, the Turners Novice Hurdle.

ITV footage showed De Boinville shouting at Queally as riders lined up trying to secure a position at the start of the race. After the race Queally accused the Englishman of “horrific” abuse and complained to the stewards.

“I was boxing for my position down the inside and there was a lot of general bunching going on. It was competitive down there and I got repeated racial abuse from Nico de Boinville when I was coming in around the corner and then he called me a f*****g p***k a couple of times in front of the ITV camera,” Queally told the sport’s trade paper.

“I just didn’t talk back to him, thankfully I didn’t open my mouth. He tried to single me out as if I was the one causing the hassle. When he was shouting, he was picking on me when trying to hold his position,” he added.

The 38-year-old rider from Co. Waterford, who is assistant trainer to his father, Declan Queally Snr, said he was picked out by De Boinville due to being an amateur rider from Ireland.

“Everyone was at fault and I was just rooting for myself. There was no need for it. None of the other lads would do it because they know you can’t just single out an Irish amateur rider like that – it’s not fair. It was very unprofessional.

“Jack Kennedy or Paul Townend would know I’m as entitled to be there as much as they are and it’s competitive, so they wouldn’t single out someone because they’re an amateur,” he commented.

The stewards heard initial evidence from both Queally and Nico de Boinville after the Irishman’s complaint and adjourned the matter to obtain further evidence.