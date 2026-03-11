Declan Queally describes as ‘horrific’ what Nico de Boinville said to him ahead of opening race at Cheltenham

Irish amateur jockey Declan Queally described as “horrific” what top English rider Nico de Boinville said to him at the start of the Turners Novice Hurdle on day two of the Cheltenham Festival, a race won by the Willie Mullins-trained King Rasko Grey.

De Boinville finished runner-up on Act Of Innocence while Queally was fifth on I’ll Sort That after what he described as a “mess” of a start. Both jockeys appeared to want to fill the same position at the start which required a number of tries to get off.

Quizzed by ITV after the race, Queally said: “Being abused by an English rider, Nico de Boinville, is not very nice. I’m an amateur, I’m coming over riding, in front of my kids, horrific.”

De Boinville was asked about the start and Queally’s description of it as mess and replied: “Maybe he should look in the mirror.”

The ITV panel, including former 20-time champion jockey AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh, said Queally was entitled to be in the position at the start that De Boinville seemed to object to in colourful fashion.

McCoy said: “One person has as much right to be there as someone else. Just because whoever you are doesn’t mean to say you should be in there. I don’t think Declan’s done much wrong. I don’t think one person is any more entitled to be there than another.”

Walsh added: “That’s the same Nico de Boinville who rode Jonbon last year and put his head on the tape. Maybe he needs to look in the mirror, too. You need a rolling start.

“I’ve said it for a long time. If they walk in front of a tape and then it moves in front of the horses, you’d have none of this drama.”

One horse heavily inconvenienced by the false start in the race was Paul Nicholls’s 5-2 favourite No Drama This End, who had to settle for a slot further back than ideal and was eventually pulled up by Harry Cobden.

Part-owner Max McNeill said: “I think they should have given them another chance to walk in again at the start. If they don’t do it first time, they should tell them off and do it again.

“The Irish jockeys know what they are doing and they are going to make it as difficult for the class horse in the races possible. I’m not blaming anyone. The horse wasn’t good enough on the day, but we live to fight another day. I’m not blaming Harry at all as it was a lottery at the start.”

No action was taken by the stewards into the incident. Ballyfad was kicked at the start by another runner but was allowed race and finished unplaced.