Cheltenham Festival: Four Irish jockeys suspended as tempers fray around controversial starting process

King Rasko Grey ridden by Paul Townend on their way to winning the Turners Novices' Hurdle on day two of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The finish line is usually the focus of festival attention at Cheltenham but controversial scenes at the start of Wednesday’s opening race attracted the spotlight with a vengeance.

Four Irish-based jockeys were ultimately suspended after a bumper 21-runner field for the Grade One Turners Novices’ Hurdle, won by King Rasko Grey, left space at a premium at the start.

Two false starts were called before the field was finally let go and they went with a trail of dissatisfaction in their wake.

The most high-profile incident caught on ITV cameras was the colourful spat between Irish amateur jockey Declan Queally and top English professional Nico de Boinville as they competed for a position at the tape.

"Being abused by an English rider, Nico de Boinville is not very nice" 👀



"I'm an amateur, I'm coming over riding in front of my kids. HORRIFIC" 😯



Declan Queally is NOT HAPPY with Nico de Boinville 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ZooWaL1PDI — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 11, 2026

“I was being abused by an English rider, Nico de Boinville, and it’s not very nice. I’m an amateur coming here riding in front of my kids and that, it’s horrific,” said Queally who finished fifth on I’ll Sort That. De Boinville, runner-up on Act Of Innocence, suggested Queally needed to look in the mirror.

Queally complained to the stewards who heard evidence from both men and adjourned the matter to obtain further evidence.

All of it was grist to the mill in terms of stereotypical Anglo-Irish rivalry, although more measured contributions underlined how shambolic a scenario the start all seemed.

Mark Walsh reportedly called the procedures a “joke”, while Jack Kennedy suggested the 21-runner field was simply too big for the space involved. Brian Hughes pointed to the incongruous need for horses on the outside to approach the tape at a different tempo than those on the inner as the field wheeled in on a turn to face the starter.

An inquiry eventually blamed four Irish riders – Queally, Kennedy, Danny Gilligan and Darragh O’Keeffe. It concluded they hadn’t approached the tape at a walk or a jig-jog as required. Kennedy and Queally each got a day, while Gilligan and O’Keeffe got two days each as it was their second such offence in 12 months.

The owner of the 5-2 English favourite No Drama This End likened the start to a “lottery”. Max McNeill added: “I think they should have given them another chance to walk in again at the start. If they don’t do it first time, they should tell them off and do it again.

“The Irish jockeys know what they are doing and they are going to make it as difficult for the class horse in the races as possible. I’m not blaming anyone. The horse wasn’t good enough on the day, but we live to fight another day.”

It was notable though how false starts remained a feature of the rest of the day’s racing.

Conor Stone-Walsh on Final Orders on his way to winning the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Separately, Gavin Cromwell got off the mark for the week in some style as Final Orders landed the Cross-Country Chase from Favori De Champdou, with two other Cromwell runners, Vanillier and last year’s winner Stumptown, filling the frame.

It was a first festival success for 19-year-old rider Conor Stone-Walsh who made most of the running in the marathon contest.

“He ran really well on Trials Day but his wind isn’t so good on soft ground and we actually gave him a little wind surgery after that and it really worked for him. I was confident he was in great form and Conor gave him a brilliant ride,” Cromwell said.

“The more the ground dried I thought it would play to Final Orders’ strengths, but at the same time Stumptown is so good around here, although the ground drying up was a negative for him.

“I thought at the last, though, that Favori du Champdou was cantering upsides us. I’m not sure he’ll get in the National, but I don’t see why he wouldn’t run there,” said the Co Meath trainer who will saddle the Gold Cup winner Inothewaurthinkin in Friday’s ‘Blue Riband’.