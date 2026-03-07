Racing

Cheltenham Festival celebrity forecasts: Willie Mullins wins to be in the single digits?

Predictions vary for the number of Irish winners at festival

2025 Punchestown Racing Festival, Punchestown Racecourse, Kildare 30/4/2025 Paul Townend wins The Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1) on Galopin Des Champs Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Sat Mar 07 2026 - 06:003 MIN READ

Jimmy Barry Murphy (Cork GAA)

  1. How many Irish-trained winners? “The British seem to be more confident than they’ve been in a while, but I still reckon 18 winners.”
  2. How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “I don’t think he’s been quite firing as usual, so I’ll say six.”
  3. Bet of the meeting: “Charlie McCarthy (owner) is a great friend of mine and I’d love Kopek Des Bordes to win the Arkle.”
  4. Lay of the meeting: “If Kopek Des Bordes wins, Lulamba can’t!”
  5. One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “It would be great if Thedeviluno could win the Albert Bartlett for Nicky English and his trainer Paul Nolan.”

Paddy Power (Bookmaker)

  1. How many Irish-trained winners? “I’ll go for 15 Irish winners this time.”
  2. How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “Willie had 10 last year but maybe seven this time.”
  3. Bet of the meeting: “I like Favori De Champdou in the Cross Country Chase.”
  4. Lay of the meeting: “I would take on Lulamba in the Arkle.”
  5. One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “I’d have loved to see Galopin Des Champs win back the Cheltenham Gold Cup. But Gaelic Warrior could be in his place.”

Nicky English (Tipperary GAA)

  1. How many Irish-trained winners? “The British challenge seems stronger this year. It might even be a draw, 14-14.”
  2. How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “I think Willie will be the main Irish supplier of winners again – eight.”
  3. Bet of the meeting: “Majborough in the Champion Chase, although he will be a short price. I was going to double him with Galopin Des Champs, but can’t now, unfortunately. ”
  4. Lay of the meeting: “If all the top Irish novices go in the Supreme, Old Park Star will find it tough.”
  5. One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “I’m dreaming Thedeviluno can fight out the finish of the Albert Bartlett for all of us in the ‘Youoktodrive Syndicate”.
REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Cheltenham Trials Day 2026, Naas Racecourse, Kildare 7/2/2026 Mark Walsh on Dinoblue wins The BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Mares Steeplechase (Listed) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Ivan Yates (Pundit and broadcaster)

  1. How many Irish-trained winners? “17 Irish winners this time.”
  2. How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “I’ll go with eight.”
  3. Bet of the meeting: “I’m going for a double here, with two mares. Bambino Fever in the novice hurdle and Dinoblue to land the Mares Chase again.”
  4. Lay of the meeting: “Brighterdaysahead I don’t fancy at all in the Champion Hurdle.”
  5. One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “No fatalities.”

Darragh O’Se (Kerry GAA)

  1. How many Irish-trained winners? “Something similar to last year, 18-10 for the Irish. The UK are strong on the first day, but not the next three.”
  2. How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “The last couple of weeks he’s starting to fire again. He’s an unreal talent. Seven or eight.”
  3. Bet of the meeting: “I’ll go an each-way double; Koktail Divin in the Brown Advisory and North Shore in the Triumph Hurdle”
  4. Lay of the meeting: “Old Park Star in the first race on Tuesday. He got his own way in front at Haydock and won’t get that again.”
  5. One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “All horses and jockeys to come home safe and sound.”