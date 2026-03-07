Cheltenham Festival celebrity forecasts: Willie Mullins wins to be in the single digits?

Jimmy Barry Murphy (Cork GAA)
- How many Irish-trained winners? “The British seem to be more confident than they’ve been in a while, but I still reckon 18 winners.”
- How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “I don’t think he’s been quite firing as usual, so I’ll say six.”
- Bet of the meeting: “Charlie McCarthy (owner) is a great friend of mine and I’d love Kopek Des Bordes to win the Arkle.”
- Lay of the meeting: “If Kopek Des Bordes wins, Lulamba can’t!”
- One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “It would be great if Thedeviluno could win the Albert Bartlett for Nicky English and his trainer Paul Nolan.”
Paddy Power (Bookmaker)
- How many Irish-trained winners? “I’ll go for 15 Irish winners this time.”
- How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “Willie had 10 last year but maybe seven this time.”
- Bet of the meeting: “I like Favori De Champdou in the Cross Country Chase.”
- Lay of the meeting: “I would take on Lulamba in the Arkle.”
- One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “I’d have loved to see Galopin Des Champs win back the Cheltenham Gold Cup. But Gaelic Warrior could be in his place.”
Nicky English (Tipperary GAA)
- How many Irish-trained winners? “The British challenge seems stronger this year. It might even be a draw, 14-14.”
- How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “I think Willie will be the main Irish supplier of winners again – eight.”
- Bet of the meeting: “Majborough in the Champion Chase, although he will be a short price. I was going to double him with Galopin Des Champs, but can’t now, unfortunately. ”
- Lay of the meeting: “If all the top Irish novices go in the Supreme, Old Park Star will find it tough.”
- One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “I’m dreaming Thedeviluno can fight out the finish of the Albert Bartlett for all of us in the ‘Youoktodrive Syndicate”.
Ivan Yates (Pundit and broadcaster)
- How many Irish-trained winners? “17 Irish winners this time.”
- How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “I’ll go with eight.”
- Bet of the meeting: “I’m going for a double here, with two mares. Bambino Fever in the novice hurdle and Dinoblue to land the Mares Chase again.”
- Lay of the meeting: “Brighterdaysahead I don’t fancy at all in the Champion Hurdle.”
- One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “No fatalities.”
Darragh O’Se (Kerry GAA)
- How many Irish-trained winners? “Something similar to last year, 18-10 for the Irish. The UK are strong on the first day, but not the next three.”
- How many Willie Mullins-trained winners? “The last couple of weeks he’s starting to fire again. He’s an unreal talent. Seven or eight.”
- Bet of the meeting: “I’ll go an each-way double; Koktail Divin in the Brown Advisory and North Shore in the Triumph Hurdle”
- Lay of the meeting: “Old Park Star in the first race on Tuesday. He got his own way in front at Haydock and won’t get that again.”
- One thing I’d love to see at this Cheltenham: “All horses and jockeys to come home safe and sound.”