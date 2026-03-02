Cheltenham Festival: Mullins keeps punters guessing on races for star performers

The annual pre-Cheltenham ritual of trying to predict what races Willie Mullins will pick out for some of his star performers is set to dominate much of the run-up to next week’s festival.

Something of a no-white-smoke bulletin was issued at the weekend in reply to queries about potential Gold Cup contender Fact To File and whether Lossiemouth will take her chance in the Champion Hurdle.

The division of his novice team, including what race the hugely exciting Mighty Park might line up in, also seems likely to be left until as late as possible.

Wednesday marks the latest acceptance stage for the day-one festival card featuring the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Final declarations are on Sunday.

Now that Constitution Hill is out of the reckoning, Lossiemouth is a general 11-4 shot to land hurdling’s championship, just behind The New Lion in betting lists and alongside her conqueror at the Dublin Racing Festival, Brighterdaysahead.

Lossiemouth has won at the last three festivals and is odds-on with most firms to complete a hat-trick in Thursday week’s Close Bros Mares’ Hurdle should Mullins opt to skip the Champion with her again.

“We haven’t previously trained her for speed but this year I trained her a little different,” he told his sportinglife.com sponsors on Monday. “If she shows me that in the next work, we’ll have to have a serious think about the Champion Hurdle.”

Mullins also pointed to the importance of snapping up the best winning chance for each horse.

“Last year, Rich [Ricci] didn’t have a big team; the most obvious thing to do was run in the Mares’ Hurdle, and she [Lossiemouth] won it. Sometimes decisions are that simple – just run her where she has the best chance of winning and go there.

“A lot of the press and racing people say they want to see her in a Champion Hurdle. I want to see her in a Champion Hurdle as well. But I also don’t want to leave a winner behind at the festival. You don’t get too many medals for being a gallant second or third,” he said.

Fact To File may take his chance in the Gold Cup. Photograph: PA

Where she ultimately lines up will be a critical factor for festival punters, as will the decision about whether Fact To File will be supplemented into the Gold Cup or line up in the Ryanair Chase instead.

One more tangible element to emerge from Mullins’s interview is that wherever Fact To File lines up, his old rival, Gaelic Warrior, is unlikely to be there too.

“He’s another one where no final decision has been made. But I would imagine we’ll keep himself and Fact To File apart,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to Rich yet; he’ll have his own opinion. But I’m very happy with how the horse is working.”

Gaelic Warrior got the better of Fact To File in a memorable John Durkan duel in November and again finished ahead of his stable companion when third in the King George. However, he was five lengths behind Fact To File in last month’s Irish Gold Cup.

Fact To File has been well supported for the Ryanair in recent days, with owner JP McManus also having last year’s winner Inothewayurthinkin and Spillanes Tower in the Gold Cup mix. Inothewayurthinkin was as low as 6-1 for a blue riband repeat on Monday, a move perhaps fuelled by Mullins’s comments.

“There’s a lot of talk over whether he’ll be supplemented or not. If a different owner owned him, that talk would be very strong. If it was my one chance for a Gold Cup (it might be different), but you’ve got to take into account JP’s situation.

“He has more than one horse capable of winning a Gold Cup and he has to factor in that. He could look at it and say Fact To File has a favourite’s chance of winning a Ryanair, maybe that’s what we should do, as at least he comes home with something, and let the Gold Cup take care of itself.

“You’ve got to look at the way the owner of the horse looks at the situation. It’s not the way we look at the situation, or the press, or the punters.

“Look at it from other people’s angles and you might come up with a different viewpoint. As of this point in time, there hasn’t been that discussion. But I can imagine it will go along those lines,” he said.