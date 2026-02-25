If it is too dangerous for Constitution Hill to race at Cheltenham, what does it say about jump racing?

Plenty of relief will no doubt be felt around the corridors of power in British racing after jump racing’s biggest star Constitution Hill was ruled out of the upcoming Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday. They should enjoy it while they can. The sport has opened a can of worms for itself.

There have been persistent suggestions throughout the “will he-won’t he” run saga about Constitution Hill lining up in the Champion Hurdle that the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has been in the ear of the horse’s trainer Nicky Henderson not to risk him.

The prospect of a hugely popular star, whose jumping had deteriorated to the extent that he fell in three of his last four races, lining up on racing’s biggest stage in the full glare of public attention was one sure to send those charged with selling and defending the sport into a funk.

That Constitution Hill, at the age of nine, opened a new career path on the flat with a swaggering victory at Southwell last Friday suddenly presented a timely off-ramp from any fraught scenario where the horse fell at Cheltenham and maybe wouldn’t be lucky enough to get up this time.

For a sport under ever increasing pressure on animal welfare issues, particularly jump racing’s attritional reality, Wednesday’s announcement by Henderson and owner Michael Buckley finally removes such a nightmare scenario.

It boils down to Constitution Hill being too high profile a horse to risk over eight flights of hurdles in Tuesday week’s championship. It is the job the horse was bred and trained to do. At one point he looked like maybe the greatest hurdler ever. Now we’ll never know about that.

Constitution Hill will not run in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

What remains, however, is a sport looking dispiritingly timid about the essential challenge it presents to its equine performers.

All concerned in racing insist it is a tough, but fair, ask of all thoroughbreds that are specifically bred and prepared for what are, fundamentally, entertainment purposes. But if it’s too risky for an outstanding talent like Constitution Hill, what does it say about the challenge jump racing represents to all its other participants?

All Night Parking is a moderate performer unlikely ever again to be mentioned in the same paragraph as Constitution Hill. He lines up in a handicap hurdle at lowly Taunton on Thursday with uninspiring form figures of FPF next to his name. That’s two falls in his last three starts. No one is blinking an eye about that.

The decision to either run Constitution Hill at Cheltenham or not was always ultimately in the hands of his owner and trainer. But the narrative around it has consumed the sport, both in Ireland and Britain. Some will feel ecstatic that the horse won’t be asked to leave the ground again. Others are probably just relieved a decision has been made. Henderson, particularly, found himself in an unenviable no-win situation.

Such a call, though, leaves racing as a whole wide open to charges from its opponents that if it’s too risky for its biggest name then it’s surely too risky for thousands of less high-profile runners. The sport must be able to stand over what it does as a fair and reasonable test of horse and rider, every day, not just when the spotlight is on it.

But this smacks of expediency and a worrying lack of confidence. It is essentially negative, focusing on fear of what might occur and any public response to it. A reputational bat to beat the sport has been handed to its opponents. One can argue they will always beat it anyway, but this is a dismally diffident face to present to the world.

“We are very aware of the public perception and the possible consequences of running over hurdles. We feel it is not fair to ask him and [jockey] Nico [de Boinville] to do it again,” Henderson commented.

That is the prerogative of every trainer and owner. It’s always easy to be brave with someone else’s horse. However, there’s a logic to this that begs the question as to the possible consequences for every other horse that runs over jumps. And the Constitution Hill saga leaves the sport looking like it’s struggling for answers.