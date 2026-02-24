Relentless run of rain leaves Cheltenham surface soft ahead of festival

Long-range forecasts suggest conditions might start to dry up significantly ahead of the Cheltenham festival. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

With a fortnight to National Hunt racing’s biggest meeting of the year, the ground at Cheltenham is currently described as soft.

It reflects the deluge of rain that has fallen in both Britain and Ireland so far in 2026 as Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day card took place on a good surface.

Although unsettled weather conditions are anticipated for the Cheltenham area later this week, some long-range forecasts suggest conditions might start to dry up significantly ahead of the festival.

Paddy Power makes it 8-11 that the official going description on day one of the festival will be good to soft. It is 5-4 soft going and 8-1 about heavy conditions prevailing.

The immediate soaking reality, however, means interruptions to the racing schedule in Ireland remain likely.

The chase course at Clonmel is still unraceable ahead of Thursday’s scheduled card and a further 10mm of rain could fall prior to racing.

Navan officials are monitoring the situation ahead of Saturday’s fixture, with the chase course there also unfit for racing on Tuesday. There is also a forecast there of up to 10mm of rain prior to the weekend, which could leave a blank weekend in Ireland.

Should Navan go ahead, though, it could host a familiar name, with Found A Fifty the headline act among an eight-strong entry left in the Grade Two Boylesports Webster Cup at Tuesday’s acceptance stage.

Winner of the last two Fortria Chases at the Co Meath track, Found A Fifty is a general 20-1 shot in ante-post betting for both the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

However, should he remain at home for Saturday’s €45,000 prize, he would probably prove hard to beat, given his form includes a Hilly Way defeat of Majborough at Cork in December.

Saturday’s other big prize is the Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase, for which only a handful of potential starters remain. They include another Gordon Elliott runner, Jacob’s Ladder, winner of a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Weights for the handicap prizes at Cheltenham were unveiled by the British handicappers on Tuesday, with Irish connections anxiously waiting on the extent of discrepancies between their ratings and figures here.

Last year’s Cross Country hero Stumptown has got a mark of 162 by the BHA handicapper, 5lbs more than last year. Gavin Cromwell’s star landed October’s Velká Pardubická in the Czech Republic on his last start. One of his likely rivals, Desertmore House, will race off 140, the same mark he has in Ireland.

The JP McManus-owned Saratoga, a big fancy for the juvenile handicap hurdle, has been rated 5lbs higher in Britain than in Ireland. His trainer Pádraig Roche won the race widely known as the Fred Winter with McManus’s Brazil in 2022. The owner also scored last year with Puturhandstogether. Irish-trained horses have won the race for the last eight years.

Willie Mullins has famously never counted a handicap chase at the festival among his record 113 successes there. His two entries for the National Hunt Chase, Argento Boy and Joystick, were given ratings more than the maximum 145 allowed to compete and are so ruled out of the marathon contest.