JP McManus just 4/1 to enjoy record Cheltenham Festival haul

JP McManus is just 4/1 to have his most successful ever tally at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival.

A haul of 84 winners easily makes McManus the most successful owner in festival history, but even by his own lofty standards, he looks to have a notably powerful team of stars heading into Cheltenham in a fortnight.

Even allowing for the “will-he-won’t-he” situation about Constitution Hill lining up for the Champion Hurdle, McManus has a first-rate shot at a remarkable 10th success in hurdling’s championship through The New Lion.

Majborough is a general 6/4 favourite to deliver the Irish man a first Queen Mother Champion Chase victory while Honesty Policy is a leading player in the Stayers Hurdle.

Fact To File is as low as 5/2 favourite with some firms for Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup glory, although he will have to be supplemented into the race. Such a supplementary memorably paid off for McManus a year ago when Inothewayurthinkin landed steeplechasing’s blue riband.

The sport’s most powerful owner enjoyed his best Cheltenham in terms of winners at the 2020 festival when scoring seven times. It matched the tally achieved by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team two years previously.

Owner JP McManus may enjoy his best Cheltenham to date when the dust settles after this festival. Photograph: Inpho

Top novice talent such as Mighty Park and Kaid d’Authie, as well as a proven festival winner like the Mares Chase champion Dinoblue, add to a team that has Paddy Power going 4/1 about the famous green and gold colours passing the winning post eight or more times.

With a long list of potential handicap contenders trained on both sides of the Irish Sea, McManus is 20/1 to win 10 or more races. Champion trainer Willie Mullins has twice saddled 10 festival winners, in 2022 and last year.

What the McManus team opt to do with Fact to File – whether to add him to the Gold Cup or bid to land another Ryanair Chase – will be examined closely by one high-profile British owner.

Former Spurs and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp has a prime Gold Cup hope in his King George hero, The Jukebox Man, and reckons his horse has as good a chance as any.

“We go there with a chance, with a serious horse in an open race. The picture has changed with JP’s horse [Fact To File] winning in Ireland but there’s plenty going there who could win it and we’re certainly one of them,” he said on Monday.

The Jukebox Man is trained by Ben Pauling, but Redknapp – a former winner of the I’m A Celebrity TV show – was inevitably a focus of attention at a media morning.

Racehorse owner Harry Redknapp and trainer Ben Pauling watch Cheltenham Festival hopeful The Jukebox Man. Photograph: Getty Images

“It’s a dream to have a horse to run in the Gold Cup and go there with a chance. I’ve had an awful lot of horses, still got an awful lot, but this one has taken us to places that you only dream about as a racehorse owner.

“He’s my dream, he’s not for sale and he wouldn’t be for sale at any price. I’m not saying we’re going to win it we’ve got a serious horse, it’s an open race and I think we’ve got as good a chance as anything,” Redknapp said.

The 78-year-old former FA Cup winner enjoyed festival success two years ago, through the Pauling-trained Shakem Up’Arry and narrowly missed out on a famous double when The Jukebox Man was beaten in the final stride by Stellar Story in the Albert Batlett Hurdle.

“He was like a 20-1 shot, or whatever he was at. But Ben was so bullish, and when he went clear, you were cantering still two out. You thought, Oh, my God, this is unreal. Two out, two winners’ – we got chinned on the line!” Redknapp recalled.

Pauling paid tribute to his veteran owner and is counting down the days to potentially securing a first British-trained Gold Cup winner in nine years.

“I’m hoping we can get him there in the form I know he can be, but I personally think it will be less of a test for him than the King George. He is uncomplicated and can operate just as effectively on any track,” said Pauling.

“I firmly believe he will stay and be much more effective over this longer trip than three miles. It was only his tenacity and will to win that enabled him to get back in front at Kempton,” he added.