Constitution Hill is ‘50-50’ to line up in Champion Hurdle, says Nicky Henderson

Some of Britain’s biggest Cheltenham hopes had a public workout at Kempton on Tuesday, although a crucial schooling session taking place out of sight by the biggest name of all continues to dominate attention on the festival countdown.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has insisted it is “50-50” that Constitution Hill will line up in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, with a final decision either way likely by this weekend.

Vital to that call will be a private schooling session scheduled for Wednesday under the gaze of the equine jumping expert Yogi Breisner. The Swede likes such lessons to occur out of the public gaze. An entire sport is eagerly anticipating the outcome.

Having fallen three times in his last four starts over flights, the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner opened up a new career path with a devastating victory on the flat at Southwell last week.

If he lines up at Cheltenham he is all but sure to start favourite. But the view that running Constitution Hill on the biggest jumps stage of all represents too big a risk for the sport generally, now that he has an alternative route, is heaping pressure on Henderson.

“We’re going to do something tomorrow and then Michael [Buckley, owner] and I have got to sit down and, as I say, it’s as simple as that. I appreciate the interest and I think that’s why we’ve got to make a decision.

“Absolutely everybody has an opinion. I’ve got two great piles of paper, and then all the ones from people telling me how to school him over the years. The post box is rammed full. It’s 50-50, I promise you. Every day I change my mind, but we’ve got to make a decision.

“The one thing he did do the other night was that he must have opened himself up to some sort of flat career. Why didn’t the idiotic trainer realise this five years ago? Then it would be simple, wouldn’t it?” said the veteran English trainer.

“If you’re realistic about it, if he bent his knees eight times, he’s got the speed, he’s got the stamina, surely he’d be there. But he’s got to jump,” Henderson added.

Cheltenham aside, Henderson did pour cold water on Buckley’s idea that the Melbourne Cup in November might be an option, as well as all but ruling out any tilt at the Ascot Gold Cup this summer.

Peter Bowen on No Drama This End and trainer Paul Nicholls during a gallops morning at Kempton Park on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

“The Ascot Gold Cup is a different ball game, there are two things against that. One is getting the ground we would run him on. He’s a very big, heavy horse. Secondly, I don’t think he’d stay 2½ miles. He’d get two miles, obviously, but I don’t think he’d want any further,” he said.

A lacklustre gallop on Kempton’s all-weather surface resulted in Constitution Hill having to miss Cheltenham in 2024, but some of his high-profile stable companions appeared to come through their workouts for this year’s festival in good shape.

They included the prime Gold Cup hope Jango Baie and Old Park Star, favourite for the opening Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in two weeks’ time.

Paul Nicholls was another top English trainer happy to work out some of his top festival hopes in front of the cameras. They included No Drama This End, one of the favourites for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle, who worked alongside the potential Champion Hurdle dark horse, Tutti Quanti.

“Where his ceiling is, you would never know at home and it’s what he does on the track that tells you,” Nicholls said about No Drama This End.

“He went to Lambourn last week and did a gallop with Regent’s Stroll, and No Drama This End does take plenty of work. He’s a big, strong, thickset horse and was always going to come and work here today. He went round with Tutti Quanti, who’s a sharp horse and it was perfect,” Nicholls said.

Tutti Quanti, a wide-margin winner of a Newbury handicap last time, would need to be supplemented in to the Champion Hurdle at a cost of £18,000 (over €20,000).

Inevitably, even Nicholls got dragged into the Constitution Hill quandary and said he doesn’t envy his rival’s dilemma.

“He’s a public horse as much as anything and it’s a no-win situation. If he wins, brilliant, but if he falls or something like that then it’s a disaster, so I don’t envy them,” he said.