Constitution Hill could win a Group One on the flat says Istabraq rider Charlie Swan

Constitution Hill ridden by Oisin Murphy on their way to winning the the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes at Southwell Racecourse last Friday. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Constitution Hill is odds on with some layers to line up in the Champion Hurdle, although public perception in relation to his suspect jumping makes committing the horse to Cheltenham “a very tricky call” according to former champion jockey Charlie Swan.

The man who guided the legendary Istabraq to triple-Champion Hurdle glory doesn’t envy trainer Nicky Henderson and his team in deciding on a topic that’s dominating the build-up to National Hunt racing’s greatest festival, starting in a fortnight.

A faller in three of his last four starts over flights, the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner was a spectacular winner of his first ever flat race at Southwell on Friday, potentially opening a new career on the level, free from the risk of another spill.

Perhaps the nearest comparison is when Istabraq fell twice in three races towards the end of his career. On both occasions at Leopardstown, Swan was in the saddle when he came down at the last in races won by Moscow Flyer, first on New Year’s Eve 2000, and again four months later.

“Tiredness came into it, because the ground was very heavy each time he fell,” Swan recalled on Monday before pointing to a very different welfare situation all of 25 years ago.

“It’s a different world now, and it’s a hard one for all concerned because obviously there’s public perception and you don’t want to do the wrong thing. But at the same time, he’s won a Champion Hurdle, and he jumped really well up to his falls.

“All they can do is go on his jumping at home. I wouldn’t like to be the one making the call, especially when he’s obviously in such good form and he has so much ability. He could win a Group One on the flat, the way he won the other day, he’s that good, a Coronation Cup at Epsom, something like that.

Charlie Swan on Istabraq during the 2002 Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“I see they have Yogi Breisner (jumping expert) helping them, and he’ll probably have a good idea of how the horse is jumping and how his confidence is,” he added.

Swan rode Istabraq in all of his 29 races over hurdles, winning 23 times. After his second fall, the horse won again at Leopardstown before being pulled up on his final start in the 2002 Champion Hurdle as a pale shadow of his former self.

Foot and mouth and the abandonment of the 2001 Cheltenham Festival robbed him of the chance to become the only four-time winner of the Champion Hurdle.

Constitution Hill faces a crucial schooling session in Lambourn this week before a call on his Champion Hurdle participation is made.

Ladbrokes believe the Michael Buckley-owned star will line up at Cheltenham, making him 4/7 to run in the Champion Hurdle, 5/4 to not. Constitution Hill is their 9/4 favourite in general ante-post betting.

Just two horses have ever regained the Champion Hurdle crown. Comedy Of Errors did it in 1975 while Hurricane Fly managed the feat in 2013. However, both did it after a one-year gap, not the three years facing Constitution Hill.