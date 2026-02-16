Wexford stewards adamant on not holding inquiry into Byrnes unseat

The British Horseracing Authority contacted the Wexford stewards before the race to inform them of unusual betting patterns. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board stewards on duty at Wexford last May, when jockey Philip Byrnes was controversially unseated, were adamant on not holding an inquiry into the incident despite unusual betting patterns on the race being repeatedly flagged to them.

Various sources have informed The Irish Times that the five-member stewards panel examined how Byrnes was unseated from Redwood Queen at the final flight of a claiming hurdle and were convinced he was bumped out of the saddle by his horse.

This was ultimately the view also reached by an IHRB referrals committee, which last week exonerated Byrnes of charges by the regulatory body that he deliberately jumped off Redwood Queen.

“What is clear to us is that as a result of the way the horse jumped the hurdle, she bumped the backside of the jockey, sending him over so slightly to the left which resulted in him losing the right stirrup in the first instance, followed by the left and he was duly unseated from the horse. We do not believe that this was a deliberate act on his part,” the committee chaired by Justice Peter Kelly concluded.

It emerged after the hearing that the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), as part of its then role in providing integrity services to the IHRB, contacted the Wexford stewards before the race to inform them of unusual betting patterns. Redwood Queen, trained by Byrnes’ father, Charles, drifted from 6-4 to 13-2. The ultimate winner, Beacon Edge, was a well-backed 1-3 shot.

The BHA issued a statement last week that outlined how it again contacted the stewards and the IHRB’s integrity department after the race, encouraging them to seek an explanation from Byrnes. This message was reiterated in an end-of-day report. However, no inquiry was held. An IHRB investigation into the incident was announced the following day.

Irish racing’s regulator has come under severe criticism on the back of the case for its prosecution of the charges, but also the Wexford panel’s failure to hold an inquiry. The IHRB merely said the race-day stewards felt the “threshold” for holding an inquiry hadn’t been reached. The referrals committee made no criticism of the Wexford panel.

On condition of anonymity, sources have spoken of exasperation within regulatory circles at the failure to hold an inquiry. Byrnes was eventually interviewed by an IHRB official in August, months after the incident occurred. “They were happy the jockey was bumped out of the saddle,” one said.

The BHA’s role in monitoring betting patterns for the Irish racing regulator ended last summer. No replacement has been put in place. An IHRB spokesman confirmed on Sunday that the process of finding one had been put out to tender, but no service provider is yet in place. The BHA has not put in a tender bid for the new contract.

It is understood that the BHA’s original contract for monitoring betting patterns for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board ended in March 2024, after which a one-year extension was put in place. The contract expired last July.

Meanwhile, Monday’s Fairyhouse card will have to pass a 7.30am inspection. The Meath track was partly waterlogged over the weekend but passed an inspection on Sunday morning.

Clerk of the course Brian Hamilton said: “I am pleased to report that the track is now fit for racing following the work of the track staff to remove the surface water and the ground is now heavy.

“Met Éireann have forecast a further 5-7mm of rain tonight. Due to the unfavourable forecast, we will hold a precautionary inspection at 7.30am tomorrow morning.”

If it gets a green light, one horse with a potential quick turnaround is Saturday’s Gowran winner Mount Frisco in a handicap chase. Handling Gowran’s “heavy” suggests the Fairyhouse version should be no trouble if he’s over his exertions. Jockey Michael Kenneally rode a 219-1 treble at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Former Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill has fallen in three of his last four starts over flights. Photograph: Inpho

Gavin Cromwell’s Ole Ole has finished runner-up on his last three starts, including when pipped by Hardy Stuff at Leopardstown over Christmas. He should be hard to beat in a maiden hurdle while last season’s Irish Grand National third, Quai De Bourbon, is back at Fairyhouse for a three-runner race and will sport first-time cheekpieces.

Separately, authorities in Britain face an anxious and potentially embarrassing few days to see if former Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill will get the chance to run in a first flat race at Southwell on Friday.

Nicky Henderson’s star, a faller in three of his last four starts over flights, could miss the cut of a boosted £40,000 (€46,000) conditions event over a mile-and-a-half set up for the horse to enjoy a possible Cheltenham festival prep.

The maximum field will be either 12 or 14 and Constitution Hill’s ballot number is 16, requiring at least two horses in front of him not to be declared.

“We hatched this plan some time ago and it would be a serious backfire if he didn’t get in – I’d be lost as to what we’re going to do next,” said Henderson. “We’re very lucky that we’ve got these horses that create a lot of public interest and I’ve got to say I love it.”

Willie Mullins left in Daddy Long Legs at Sunday’s acceptance stage. He is guaranteed a spot, having run third in a Ballinrobe maiden on the flat on his last start.