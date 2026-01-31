Top mares Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead in Champion Hurdle head-to-head

Sunday’s Dublin Racing Festival feature at Leopardstown shapes as a classic head-to-head between Ireland’s top two race-mares Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead.

There is a subtext to the €200,000 Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle of a mano-a-mano clash between Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott who saddle all six runners between them.

Mullins has the numerical edge with four runners as he pursues a 10th victory in a race his rival has won just once. But so little looks to separate the top two horses that it’s a mouthwatering prospect to highlight the second day of the festival.

Up for grabs too might be favouritism for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, a position Lossiemouth currently holds, although a more timid festival approach in the Mares Hurdle in March hasn’t been ruled out.

Elliott already has a top candidate for the Mares contest in Wodhooh, and Sunday’s contest is a prime test of Brighterdaysahead’s claims to the Cheltenham championship.

Having been on the verge of a novice chase campaign, she returned to action over flights at Christmas when beaten by just a length by Lossiemouth. The latter had a run under her belt so with normal improvement the Brighterdaysahead team are entitled to fancy their chances. Both mares are identically rated.

Mullins also has a trio of interesting backups, including last season’s shock 1001 Triumph Hurdle winner Poniros. A more relaxed Anzadam might be no back number, while El Fabiolo is such a talent that he might make them all go on the testing ground.

With the margins so minimal, those conditions might prove decisive for Lossiemouth, who is remarkably versatile in terms of going while Brighterdayahead might prefer it better.

Top English jockey Harry Cobden will try to work his magic on Anzadam in the big race and has three other spins on Sunday for Mullins, although just one of them is for JP McManus.

Cobden will officially start his new job as McManus’s No. 1 rider in Ireland and Britain next season, but Sa Majeste is his only ride in the famous green and yellow silks.

Jack Kennedy onboard Brighterdaysahead winning the Apple's Jade Mares Novice Hurdle at Navan in February 2024. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

He is one of seven McManus-owned runners in the Leopardstown Chase, where Mark Walsh is on Waterford Whispers. Even then, another McManus hope, Ballybawn Belter, might prove best of the lot.

The state of the going will be crucial to Marine Nationale lining up in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase. The reigning two-mile champion ran a remarkable race here at Christmas when losing significant ground with an early mistake yet almost coming back to beat Solness. Owner-trainer Barry Connell has said he is reluctant to risk his star in bog-like conditions.

A first time visor is on Solness, who took this prize a year ago, while Mark Walsh gets another shot at sorting out Majborough’s suspect jumping. Nevertheless, the horse has always looked vulnerable over a fence.

No such vulnerability has appeared yet in Final Demand’s two starts over the larger obstacles and it will be a surprise if any do in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase. Sunday’s other Grade One, the Tattersalls Novice Hurdle, will see Joseph O’Brien’s Talk The Talk bid to atone for his Christmas spill, although ground conditions might end up favouring the Limerick winner, King Rasko Grey.