First day of Dublin Racing Festival postponed due to heavy rain

Galopin Des Champs is now scheduled to take part in the Irish Gold Cup on Monday rather than Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Saturday’s opening leg of the Dublin Racing Festival has been postponed until Monday as a result of heavy rainfall overnight at the Leopardstown racecourse.

Doubts about the Saturday card, the first of two days at the Co Dublin track, were raised when the hurdles course was unfit for racing on Friday morning after 22mm of overnight rainfall. Further rainfall before Saturday’s early-morning inspection led the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to announce the decision to move the day’s races, which include the Irish Gold Cup, to Monday.

A further inspection will be held at 8am on Sunday to decide whether that day’s card can go ahead as planned.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said n a post on X: “Unfortunately since yesterday morning we’ve had a further 17 millimetres, quite a lot of rain overnight and what appeared to be perfectly fine yesterday is now unraceable.

“There’s a further 2mm to 5mm forecast for the rest of the morning, mainly dry thereafter and dry all through tomorrow into Monday evening.

“We will have a look in the morning to see the prospects for racing tomorrow but we are unfit today and racing has been cancelled.”

The postponement is unfortunate timing for the Foxrock circuit, which has traditionally been viewed as having its own favourable microclimate in the shadow of the Dublin Mountains, only to find itself facing the teeth of Storm Chandra this week.

With up to 40 per cent of the festival’s racegoers estimated to travel from Britain, the postponement and uncertainty represent unwelcome complications before an anticipated two days of action that contain eight Grade One races and are considered vital to the prospective Irish team heading to Cheltenham in seven weeks.