Willie Mullins is back to his best and eyeing more winners at Dublin Racing Festival

It was Nicky Henderson who suggested the Dublin Racing Festival (DRF) should be called the Willie Mullins Racing Festival, such is the champion trainer’s overwhelming dominance of this weekend’s €2 million Leopardstown extravaganza.

There was a dig in there from the Englishman and it landed. The best wisecracks contain an element of truth. There will be inevitable winners and losers this weekend and there are several key gauges to the festival’s overall success. Perhaps the greatest such gauge will come if and when Henderson’s gag starts to lose its edge.

This will be the ninth DRF since its inception in 2018 as National Hunt racing’s equivalent to the Irish Champions Festival. It also happens to be the critical and perfectly timed test of Ireland’s top contenders for the Cheltenham Festival in seven weeks’ time.

Mullins’s supremacy in it has been startling, never more so than when winning all eight of the most valuable Grade One races up for grabs in 2024. Last year, he landed six of them. His DRF tally overall is now at 54 races. That’s 45 per cent of all DRF races run. Forty of those are Grade One. His nearest rival is Gordon Elliott with 16 winners, seven of them Grade Ones.

By any measure, it’s an astonishing accomplishment by the sport’s prepotent personality. Not surprisingly, that DRF superiority has subsequently translated to Cheltenham, with Mullins consistently expanding the margins of what was once considered achievable, including his current reign as champion trainer in both Ireland and Britain.

Competition fears revolving around a single dominant figure aren’t reflected in the DRF’s popular appeal. A day-one attendance of 18,297 was returned last year. The Sunday crowd was 16,103. Those charged with getting punters through the gates for the Irish Champions Festival can only dream of such figures. Significantly, estimates suggest up to 40 per cent of attendees are from Britain.

But even allowing for that – and how the usual Ts and Cs apply to admiration for such a singular success story – one figure exerting such predominance can’t be a healthy competitive situation. It doesn’t deflect from Mullins’s extraordinary achievement in transforming what constitutes excellence in National Hunt racing. But solo shows are rarely the point of any sporting exercise.

Gordon Elliott has aspirations to beat Willie Mullins to the Champion Trainer title. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It’s why so many have remarked on a different atmosphere surrounding the jumping game up to now this season. It should be ridiculous to describe a campaign where Mullins has already won almost €2.7 million in prizemoney in Ireland as underwhelming. But normal criteria have long since not applied to him.

Nevertheless, for some weeks leading up to Christmas and during the festive period itself, his grip loosened a little. Elliott grabbed the headlines over Christmas with 18 winners, 13 of them at Leopardstown. Mullins’s tally was “only” 11. An intangible competitive bounce looked to develop. Even if it was one dominant figure replacing another, it was still different. It even prompted betting on a big long-shot – Elliott beating Mullins to the trainers’ title.

Elliott has consistently dismissed the chances of that but he’s still going into this DRF pledging to give it a “proper go”. Brighterdaysahead and Romeo Coolio are two proper star names that last year skipped this meeting but now line up. Gavin Cromwell’s return to form is timely too, particularly in relation to Inothewayurthinkin in Saturday’s Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Perhaps the best result of all would have been victory for Haiti Couleurs in Saturday’s Gold Cup. Rebecca Curtis’ late call to divert the horse to Newbury next weekend rather than travel to Dublin is a blow to the meeting. But circumstances, particularly the weather outlook, have intervened.

Trainer Rebecca Curtis celebrates with Sean Bowen following his victory on Haiti Couleurs in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse last April. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Growing belief that the one-sided balance of power between Britain and Ireland might be shifting has been another contributory factor to a renewed sense of competition so far this campaign, albeit last weekend’s Cheltenham Trials Day results looked to supply something of a cold shower on that score.

However, amid the renewed competitive vibe, there is a growing suspicion that this DRF will be less a shower of reality and more akin to a flood, in keeping with the week’s monsoon-like weather. It increasingly seems that rumours of Mullins’s supposed decline have been greatly exaggerated.

Going into Christmas, his strike rate was a worrying 13 per cent. Stable form was in and out, some horses running up to scratch, others patently not. The new year has proved to be very different.

A current strike rate of almost 35 per cent smacks of the empire striking back. Mullins horses topping ante-post lists for the majority of Grade Ones this weekend – including Galopin Des Champs going for four-in-a-row in the Irish Gold Cup – strongly suggests a resumption of normal service. The extent of that normal service will dictate much of this DRF.

Another Willie Mullins Racing Festival will have its own appeal. Excellence always does. But even pleasure can cloy without a little variety sometimes. The Dublin Racing Festival’s reputation requires others to stand up and be counted. Elliott, in particular, looks to be up for the challenge. But it still looks to be a tall order.

Som e thin g for th e W ee k e nd

Gordon Elliott has four of the seven runners in Saturday’s Leopardstown finale, the Grade Two bumper, although IT’S ONLY A GAME (4.40) could trump the lot. He looked a smart type when overcoming trouble in running to score at Punchestown in November.

Sunday’s Leopardstown Handicap Chase looks a good opportunity for the JP McManus-owned mare BALLYBAWN BELTER (2.45), who’s already a course winner over flights at this meeting in 2023 and prior to that in a bumper. She ultimately won easily at Limerick over Christmas to break her duck over fences. This trip on testing ground will suit.