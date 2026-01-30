Start of Dublin Racing Festival under threat due to heavy rain

Galopin Des Champs is scheduled to take part in the Irish Gold Cup. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Tomorrow’s start to the €2 million Dublin Racing Festival appears to be under threat with the Leopardstown track having to pass a 2.30pm inspection this afternoon.

Following 22mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours – and 193mm in the last two weeks – parts of the hurdles course at Leopardstown are unfit for racing.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has said there is the possibility of up to 20mm more rain before racing which is due to start at 1.15pm tomorrow.

The official going on the steeplechase course, which is famously quick-draining, is soft to heavy.

Tomorrow’s card features four Grade One races, including the €250,000 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup where Galopin De Champs is favourite to record four wins in a row.