Officials hoping for ‘a bit of luck’ with inspection ahead of opening day of Dublin Racing Festival

The course at Leopardstown will undergo an 8am inspection on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Irish weather’s capacity for being a spoilsport is underlined by how Saturday’s sold-out first leg of the €2 million Dublin Racing Festival depends on Leopardstown passing an 8am inspection.

It’s not even all of the South Dublin course that’s the problem. A steeplechase track so often condemned as too quick is causing little anxiety, even ahead of up to 20mm of further rainfall overnight.

But that could prove a tipping point for a hurdles course that was unraceable on Friday morning. By noon, and after improvisation on the racing line, it was, however, fit to race. Nevertheless, officials from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are looking for “a bit of luck” for the card to go ahead.

“We’ve had a look at a fresh line of the hurdle track right out beside the chase track,” said Leopardstown’s new course clerk Paddy Graffin. “In my opinion, this line is currently fit to race despite the 22mm of rain last night. We’ve not used it before, but it is fit to race.

“However, we do have the potential for a further 10-20mm of rain, we would like to get a bit of luck with that, but it is currently fit to race.

“The going is heavy (hurdles) and soft to heavy on the chase track. The rain is to move in tonight and because of that we propose an 8am inspection when we hope to have a bit of luck,” he added.

Update from @LeopardstownRC with @ihrb_ie Clerk of the Course, Paddy Graffin ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival



Track is fit for racing



Inspection at 8am on Saturday morning



Details following the inspection will be posted on @IHRBRaceday pic.twitter.com/vnRYHOdLQM — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) January 30, 2026

A mammoth pumping operation turned Leopardstown from resembling a lake back into a racecourse during the week and will sustain hopes of day one of the festival going ahead as scheduled.

Just how thin the margins are, however, is obvious, with a contingency plan in place to move Saturday’s programme to the Bank Holiday Monday should Leopardstown fail the inspection. It would mean a programme reshuffle, with the currently scheduled Punchestown fixture moved to Wednesday.

It’s all unfortunate timing for the Foxrock circuit which has traditionally been viewed as having its own favourable microclimate in the shadow of the Dublin Mountains, only to find itself facing the teeth of Storm Chandra this week.

With up to 40 per cent of the festival’s racegoers estimated to travel from Britain, such uncertainty is an unfortunate countdown to two days of action containing eight Grade One races and vital to the prospective Irish team heading to Cheltenham in seven weeks.

Ultra-testing conditions won’t be ideal in that context, although amid all the unpredictability the one cornerstone of the festival looks like being Willie Mullins once more.

Trainer Willie Mullins has made 51 declarations for this weekend's action at Leopardstown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

In the festival’s eight-year history, the champion trainer has won 45 per cent of all the races, with 40 of that 54 being Grade Ones successes. In 2024 he landed all eight Grade One prizes. His nearest rival is Gordon Elliott with 16 winners, seven of them at the top level.

Mullins has made 51 declarations for this weekend’s action at Leopardstown and has another Grade One hope at Sandown (which must pass a 7.30am inspection) with Kitzbuhel, favourite for Saturday’s Scilly Isles Chase. Elliott is taking him on there too, with Kala Conti.

Sunday’s massive 32-strong Mullins team is topped by star mare Lossiemouth, who takes on Brighterdaysahead in the Irish Champion Hurdle, while top novice chaser Final Demand will be short odds to win.

However, the most popular potential Mullins winner this weekend would surely be Galopin Des Champs, who bids for a fourth win in a row in Saturday’s featured €250,000 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

The outstanding 10-year-old is set to take on a dozen opponents, albeit all but five of them are stable companions. Galopin was beaten for the first time in eight starts around Leopardstown at Christmas when finishing third on his first start of the season, the win going to Affordale Fury. He is expected to progress significantly from that outing.

Affordale Fury reopposes, as does the reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Inothewayurthinkin, who flopped in the race at Christmas. Keith Donoghue teams up with Inotheurthinkin while Gold Cup-winning rider Mark Walsh is on another of owner JP McManus’s hopes, Fact To File.

Jack Kennedy rides the 2024 Grand National hero I Am Maximus for the first time while Patrick Mullins is on Gaelic Warrior. British champion jockey Sean Bowen is scheduled to ride four for Elliott on Saturday, including Firefox in the big race.

Mullins has won the Irish Gold Cup 14 times already, including with the former four-time hero Florida Pearl.

Elliott’s No. 1 hope on Saturday’s card is Romeo Coolio, who has just two opponents in the Goffs Irish Arkle, although the Mullins mare Kargese could present a challenge given she receives a 7lbs sex allowance.

Both of the country’s top trainers are triple represented in the Gannon’s Juvenile Hurdle. There seems little doubt though that Narciso Has looks the one to beat. He scored by 11 lengths at the track over Christmas.