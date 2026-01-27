Willie Mullins once again looks in dominant position going into Dublin Racing Festival

Willie Mullins has won an astonishing 54 races during the Dublin Racing Festival’s (DRF) eight-year history and once again looks to be in pole position to dominate this weekend’s €2 million Leopardstown extravaganza.

Galopin Des Champs leads the champion trainer’s colossal DRF squad with four in a row in his sights in Saturday’s €250,000 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. Galopin is a 5-4 favourite to manage the feat.

He is one of six antepost favourites trained by Mullins in the eight Grade One races up for grabs, with Narciso Has (City Recovery Juvenile Hurdle) and Final Demand (Ladbrokes Novice Chase) both odds-on in advance of Tuesday’s acceptance stage.

Lossiemouth is also market leader for Sunday’s €200,000 Irish Champion Hurdle, newly sponsored by Timeless Sash Windows, where she’s likely to clash with the country’s other top mare, Brighterdaysahead.

Joseph O’Brien’s Talk The Talk (Tattersalls Novice Hurdle) and Barry Connell’s star Marine Nationale (Dublin Chase) are the only non-Mullins favourites in ante-post betting lists for the top-class contests.

Mullins scooped all eight Grade One prizes two years ago in a remarkable show of strength and wound up the 2024 DRF champion with nine winners in all.

He landed six of the top-flight contests a year ago, as well as in 2024, and his Grade One haul at the meeting, once labelled the Willie Mullins Racing Festival, stands at 40. His overall strike rate at the two-day meeting is an astonishing 45 per cent.

His nearest rival, Gordon Elliott, has enjoyed 16 victories, seven of them at the top level. As well as Brighterdaysahead, Elliott is targeting this DRF with other names, including Romeo Coolio, who could take on Kopek Des Bordes in Saturday’s Irish Arkle.

Jack Kennedy on Brighterdaysahead. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Co Meath trainer enjoyed a vintage Christmas festival period with 18 winners, 13 of them at Leopardstown. In comparison, Mullins had a comparatively underwhelming festive haul with 11 winners between Ireland and Britain.

Since then, however, his large operation appears to have hit better form with a strike rate of more than 30 per cent and could be hitting top gear at the right time.

After Leader D’allier justified short odds in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown on Monday, champion jockey Paul Townend said: “We were a bit disappointed with him in Leopardstown [at Christmas], but he seems to have stepped forward from that run. A lot of ours are stepping forward from Christmas.”

An estimated 60mm of rainfall has been forecast for Leopardstown before the weekend action. The going on the hurdles course was reported to be soft to heavy on Monday, while it was yielding to soft on the notoriously quick-draining steeplechase track. The weather outlook means watering isn’t an issue.

“The track is in good shape despite all the recent heavy rain. There’s plenty more heavy rain today and tomorrow. We are told we could get up to 60mm between now and race time, but most of it is due in the next 24 hours.

“If we get what we’re supposed to get, we should be okay. We’ve had over 100mm in the last 10 days and it has coped very well,” said Horse Racing Ireland’s Head of Racecourses Peter Roe.

Mullins sends a couple of runners to Limerick on Tuesday for a maiden hurdle where Laurets D’estruval should prove hard to beat in a contest memorably won by State Man in 2022.

Tuesday’s Limerick card will have to pass an 8am morning inspection. There is a forecast of up to 12mm of rainfall overnight.

“Due to the current heavy ground conditions we feel it is prudent to call a precautionary inspection for tomorrow morning just in case we get more rain than has been forecast this evening. The track is currently fit for racing,” said the clerk of the course Shane Ryder.

Gavin Cromwell has enjoyed an upswing in fortunes, most notably with his hat-trick on Thyestes day at Gowran last week, and Gillane looks a noteworthy runner in Tuesday’s bumper. It is his first run from Cromwell, having finished runner-up to Charismatic Kid at Navan last month.

Gavin Cromwell’s Gold Cup hero Inothewayurthinkin will lead the Co Meath trainer’s team into the DRF. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Cromwell’s Gold Cup hero Inothewayurthinkin will lead the Co Meath trainer’s team into the DRF and with something to prove after his Christmas flop in the Savills Chase behind Affordale Fury.

“His run at Christmas was a real head scratcher. He was back up in trip to three miles and he should have run much better than he did. He didn’t show any zest at any point of the race or jump well.

“From what I see at home, I’m happy that we will see what we want from him, but it is a case of keeping our fingers crossed,” said Cromwell.

In other news, the Mullins-trained Kitzbuhel could be on his travels across the Irish Sea again as he tops nine entries left in Saturday’s Grade One Scilly Isles Novice Chase at Sandown.

Winner of the Kauto Star at Kempton St Stephens Day, Kitzbuhel also holds a DRF entry but could bypass that in favour of the Sandown option. His stable companion Jimmy Du Seuil, who flopped Final Demand at Limerick over Christmas, is also in the mix.

Mullins won the Scilly Isles in 2015 with Gitane Du Berlais, while Gordon Elliott sent Gerri Colombe to land the contest three years ago. Elliott has left in the mare Kala Conti this time. Mambonumberfive could be one of the main home hopes for trainer Ben Pauling.

“We’ve still got the Kingmaker [at Warwick] as an option, but if this cut up and it looked like he could win it – he’s crying out for 2½ miles really. I was going to wait until next season but if I thought he could win it we’ll have a look and see what it looks like,” said Pauling.

Saturday’s Sandown card could be made an all-chase fixture should the track fail an 8am inspection of the hurdles course on Thursday. If that occurs, two races over fences will be added to make a six-race programme. If hurdle contests can go ahead, the two extra steeplechase contests will be abandoned.