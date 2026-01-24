Favori De Champdou and Spillane’s Tower make their cases with Cheltenham Trials Day wins

Favori De Champdou ridden by Jack Kennedy (left) on the way to winning the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham. Photograph: Nigel French/PA Wire

Gordon Elliott has a return for the Cheltenham Festival and a tilt at the Grand National in mind after Favori De Champdou ran out a decisive winner of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

The Cullentra House handler has often excelled with his runners in this discipline, with famous Gigginstown House alumni Tiger Roll and Delta Work regularly showcasing their talent around the twists and turns of the Prestbury Park course.

And after being sent off at 9-1 with the burden of topweight, Jack Kennedy’s mount put his hand up to be another high-class operator in this sphere for the ownership operation of Ryanair supremo Michael O’Leary.

Elliott said: “We brought him over here for the race in December and he fell at the water, but it definitely sweetened him up and he jumped great and did everything right there. It was good to see him enjoying himself.

“He seems to have found a new lease of life and it’s great to win this race again. It’s one that has been close to us and we’ve won it regularly in the past, so it’s good to win it again.

“I thought he was in front plenty soon, but he’s kept on great and I wanted Sean Bowen to ride him but Jack took him off!

“He’ll come back here in March and 100 per cent he’ll be aimed at the Grand National after that.”

Kennedy completed a double on the day in the next race as Spillane’s Tower roared back to his very best to take victory in the Betfair Cotswold Chase on Trials day.

Jimmy Mangan’s stable star has always shaped as potentially a real top-notcher and after a couple of comeback runs over hurdles his Grand National-winning trainer was confident of a big run.

Kennedy was happy to let L’Homme Presse bowl along in front, and while Grey Dawning also took a stalking role, in his case in third of the four starters, his chance ultimately went with a bad mistake at the second-last.

Ahead of him Kennedy was in cruise control coming to the final fence on the JP McManus-owned 11-4 winner and while L’Homme Presse did not go down without a fight, it was the Irish raider who was three-quarters of a length to the good at the line.

Paddy Power made the winner 10-1 for the Gold Cup in March and after registering his first UK winner since Monty’s Pass landed the National in 2003, Mangan said: “I would have gone back to Ireland a disappointed man if he had put up a poor show today.

“We were very confident today with him and Grey Dawning is a very good horse and Venetia’s [Williams, L’Homme Presse] horse has made him fight, it was no walkover. I suppose you do have to start dreaming of the Gold Cup and he’s in that grade now. We’ll speak to Frank [Berry, racing manager] and JP.

“Without using the racecourse as a schooling ground, we’ve had to get him fit so we’ve mixed and matched between fences and hurdles and I was disappointed in his run over hurdles.

“It was trainer error because he had travelled all the way to Down Royal five hours there and five hours back and then ran him the following Saturday and he was flat.

“He’s a lovely horse and he’s a star. I wouldn’t mind a few more like him and if it wasn’t for JP sending me horses like him I might be closed. But that’s the way the game goes, you are at the top of the ladder one minute and then at the bottom the next.

“It’s my first in Britain since Monty’s Pass and I thought I nearly had one with Oscar Delta one day but this is great.”