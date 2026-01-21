Heavy rainfall threatens running of Thursday’s Thyestes Chase card at Gowran Park

Thursday’s Goffs Thyestes Chase card at Gowran appears to be under threat due to heavy rainfall with the Co Kilkenny course having to pass a 4.30pm inspection this afternoon.

Although currently raceable, the track renowned for its heavy ground conditions at this time of year, is causing officials concern.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s clerk of the course, Paddy Graffin, reported: “Following a further 6mm of rain this morning, which is on top of 16mm of rain overnight, there will be an inspection at Gowran Park at 4.30pm this afternoon.

“Our forecast this morning was for 4mm of rain prior to racing tomorrow, but that forecast has now changed and we have already surpassed the 4mm and there is now the possibility of a further 10mm of rain prior to racing.

“In light of the current conditions and the updated weather forecast, we will assess the situation with an inspection later today. At the moment the ground is heavy and remains fit for racing.“

The Thyestes is due off at 3.30pm on Thursday with a maximum field of 18 runners declared, including a handful from champion trainer Willie Mullins. The local trainer has won the big handicap on 10 occasions.