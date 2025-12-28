Sam Ewing’s luck continues as Affordale Fury lands star-studded Savills Chase

Affordale Fury ridden by Sam Ewing on their way to winning the Savills Chase during day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sam Ewing might have to cope with people rubbing him for luck after the in-form jockey picked up more big race success partnering Affordale Fury to Savills Chase glory at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Just 24 hours after a 12,662-1 hat-trick, including a 66-1 shocker on Favori De Champdou in the Paddy Power Chase, Ewing came in for another priceless ‘spare’ on Affordale Fury, whose regular jockey Donagh Meyler had the bad luck to begin an eight-day suspension on Sunday.

The day before, Ewing stepped in to replace JJ Slevin, who had been concussed in an earlier fall, aboard Solness, who edged out Marine Nationale in another Grade One pot. This time it was Meyler’s misfortune that yielded the Co Antrim jockey more top-flight glory.

The context too was a star-studded field strung out behind the 7-1 winner.

Galopin Des Champs lost his unbeaten record over fences in Leopardstown at the eighth attempt, but on its own terms the dual Gold Cup winner’s first start of the season yielded an admirable third.

It was certainly better than the performance from the horse that spoiled his ‘Blue Riband’ hat-trick attempt last March as Inothewayurthinkin, a big market drifter, never looked happy and trailed in last of the nine finishers.

Instead, the 2024 Grand National hero I Am Maximus belied his 50-1 SP to finish runner -up to Affordale Fury who had dominated much of the race from the front and is now a 10-1 shot for the Gold Cup in March.

Jockey Sam Ewing gives Affordale Fury a kiss after the win in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Despite his tendency to jump right, Affordale Fury now looks a legitimate contender for steeplechasing’s ultimate prize. Galopin Des Champs took over the lead at the second last but even the best staying chaser of the last decade was powerless to repel his rival’s renewed effort.

“It’s surreal really. My heart goes out to Donagh Meyler. It’s his ride and unfortunately he’s suspended, so it’s really been a week of fortunes for me,” Ewing said.

“It wasn’t the initial plan to make the running but I jumped so well and he took me there. He was travelling and jumping fence to fence and when Paul [Townend on Galopin Des Champs] came to me, I gave him a slap down the neck and he was right back on it. He was very tough.

“He was going a little bit right but I don’t think I was losing many lengths. He probably had fitness on some of the others, that could have gone in his advantage. But the way he’s done it, he’s improving from run to run and I don’t see why he couldn’t be a Gold Cup horse,” he added.

It was a fourth win in the race for veteran trainer Noel Meade, who had given pre-race encouragement to owner Philip Polly.

“Philip said to me before the race ‘what do you think?’ and I said whatever happened today was him because he cannot be any better than he is,” Meade said. “He worked the other day and worked the sight out of your eyes, he was unbelievable. I said ‘this horse is in some nick’.”

Willie Mullins, who secured Grade One success with Final Demand in the Guinness Faugheen Chase at Limerick, was delighted with Galopin Des Champs and predicted significant improvement from his popular stalwart.

Jack Kennedy celebrates after winning with Christmas Hurdle on Teahupoo. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“He looked once or twice like he was going to win, and it was just the lack of a race got him,” he reported. “For a first run of the season I thought it was a great run. I think he will improve after that, he took a couple of good blows, and it’s very hard to come here for this race without a run.”

In contrast, Gavin Cromwell didn’t disguise his disappointment with Inothewayurthinkin’s performance and said: “He seems fine after the race but we’re very disappointed, he never travelled at all, and he didn’t jump either. Everything looked an effort for him.”

Affordale Fury was a second Christmas winner for Meade but Gordon Elliott goes into the final day of the festival on a roll having taken his festive tally to 13.

Lazare De Star was a smooth maiden winner under Jack Kennedy, who also carried the Robcour silks to Grade One glory in the Christmas Hurdle on Teahupoo.

The former Stayers champion recorded his seventh Grade One in impressive fashion, beating Robcour’s current reigning champ in the stamina division, Bob Olinger. Teahupoo is as short as 7-4 with some firms to regain the Stayers crown in March.

“There are younger guns coming but he’s still the one they all have to beat. I know he got turned over at Cheltenham last season but probably wasn’t one of my finest hours in the saddle either, so I’ll have learned from that too,” Kennedy commented.

Mullins saddled his third Leopardstown winner of the week with Bentraghhill, who overcame running free under Jody Townend to ultimately win well. The champion trainer had the first three winners in Limerick.

Sunday’s Leopardstown official crowd was 18,337, a reported 7 per cent increase on last year’s corresponding figure. Saturday’s attendance of 20,270 was a 14 per cent increase.