All eyes on racing’s top-two rated chasers in Savills Chase clash

Mark Walsh (left) on Inothewayurthinkin is congratulated by fellow jockey Paul Townend on Galopin Des Champs after winning the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

There are a handful of races over fences at Leopardstown this weekend and if Saturday’s €200,000 Paddy Power Chase is the most valuable, the following day’s clash between the two top-rated chasers in the sport is the most prestigious.

Inothewayurthinkin and Galopin Des Champs – first and second in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup – line up for Sunday’s €175,000 Savills Chase.

The pair are officially ranked the best in the business on lofty handicap marks of 176. That makes them almost two stone superior to the Paddy Power topweight. Such figures underline the exalted standards both horses have achieved, but perhaps not in the context of this race.

Galopin Des Champs is chasing a third win in a row in the Savills. The first of them in 2023 was perhaps the most spectacular visual performance ever seen over fences at Leopardstown.

That 23-length defeat of Gerri Colombe suggested an exceptional talent and Galopin subsequently delivered in spades on that, including in a pair of Gold Cup triumphs at Cheltenham.

However, what looked set to be a blue riband hat-trick last March was prevented by the emergence of a new elite talent in Inothewayurthinkin. JP McManus’s star came up the Cheltenham hill six lengths in front of his rival.

If Galopin never looked entirely comfortable through the race, there was still no disputing the authority with which Inothewayurthinkin ultimately won.

Derek O’Connor rides Inothewayurthinkin to victory in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in 2024. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

He lines up in the Savills on the back of a comeback effort in last month’s John Durkan and remarkably, for a Gold Cup winner, still has something to prove.

That outstanding Gold Cup performance is a singular piece of form on his CV, representing a massive step-up on anything else he has delivered. That it came on the day that matters most is probably all that concerns McManus and a repeat next March is no doubt the priority.

For a horse unbeaten in seven starts over fences at Leopardstown, and with a dozen Grade One career victories, Galopin Des Champs is in new territory this Christmas, arriving here without a run under his belt this season.

A setback prevented him lining up in his usual start-off point in the Durkan and his state of readiness will be a major focus point before Sunday’s 2.30 off time.

Willie Mullins is set to run four others including another Grade One winner in Champ Kiely. Former British champion jockey Harry Cobden travels to ride him.

former Grand National winner I Am Maximus on the gallops at Willie Mullins's yard in Closutton, Co Carlow. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Derek O’Connor teams up with the 2024 Grand National hero I Am Maximus in another notable jockey booking. The presence of Fastorslow, along with Gerri Colombe’s return to action after more than a year out through injury, are other storylines that normally would be more prominent.

But in this clash of the best around, Galopin Des Champs’ wonderfully consistent Leopardstown record is hard to ignore.

Sunday’s other Grade One is the Christmas Hurdle where the bulk of Ireland’s leading Stayers Hurdle horses are due to line up.

They include the last two Stayers champions in Bob Olinger and Teahupoo, both owned by Brian Acheson’s Robcour operation. Many people’s idea of a pretender to the throne, Ballyburn, is being tested at three miles over flights.

The veteran Home By The Lee has enjoyed little luck in his own Cheltenham attempts but has a formidable record at Leopardstown over Christmas. Winner of this race last year and in 2022, three miles on decent ground might again prove his ideal circumstances.

Sean Flanagan rides Marine Nationale in Saturday’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The return of the two-mile champion chaser Marine Nationale in Saturday’s Rewards Club Chase, and some exciting novices lining up in the Future Champions Hurdle, are the Day Two festival Grade One highlights.

Centre stage, however, is still likely to be the big handicap chase. A maximum field of 28 represents a major puzzle for punters to solve, although in recent years the solution has often come from the sport’s big operations.

Real Steel’s 2022 success at 33/1 for Eric McNamara was an exception and the Limerick trainer has a realistic shot again with the Munster National runner up Weveallbeencaught.

Willie Mullins has six hopes, while Gavin Cromwell and Gordon Elliott have a handful each.

However, last year’s runner-up Midnight Our Fred might be able to go one better and deliver a career highlight for trainer John Flavin.

The horse is 5lbs higher in the ratings than when runner-up to Perceval Legallois a year ago, but wears first-time cheekpieces and his recent effort over hurdles was encouraging. Ground conditions also shouldn’t be an issue.