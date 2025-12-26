Gordon Elliott is King of the St Stephen’s Day racing jungle with six winners

Jack Kennedy on Romeo Coolio (black and white silks) holds off Kieren Buckley on Irish Panther to win the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Although former football manager and reality TV star Harry Redknapp saw his colours carried to Ladbrokes King George VI glory at Kempton, it was Gordon Elliott who proved to be an undisputed King of Ireland’s St Stephen’s Day racing jungle.

The Meath trainer continued his red-hot form with six winners – that would have paid 6,781/1 – spread between all three meetings on the busiest day of the racing year in this country.

It included a hat-trick at Leopardstown, featuring Romeo Coolio’s narrow victory at 8/15 odds in the Grade One €100,000 Racing Post Novice Chase.

Jockey Jack Kennedy was aboard Romeo Coolio as well as Spinola Bay in a handicap and the impressive Ballyfad in the opening maiden hurdle.

Despite that, there was frustration for the Elliott-Kennedy team, who looked to have another maiden wrapped up with the hugely exciting El Cairos, only for the horse to fall metres after the obstacle after appearing to lose balance. Horse and rider were unscathed.

“He pulled a shoe, so he might have stood on it,” said Kennedy. “For whatever reason, he took a bad step and tried his best to stand up. It was fairly exciting what he was doing before that. He was going to be very impressive; it could have been pretty special.”

Jack Kennedy on Spinola Bay (far right) wins the E-Auctions Novice Handicap Hurdle ahead of Donagh Meyler on Money Dancer. Photograph: Inpho

The race was on by Murat for Wicklow trainer Peter Lawlor, but the impression made by El Cairos before his tumble was enough to make him a 5/1 favourite for Cheltenham’s Supreme Novices Hurdle.

Elliott saddled two other winners at Down Royal – Sept Etoiles and Slanagaibhgoleir – while he also picked up Limerick’s featured Grade Two Hurdle through Kazansky.

“It’s a cracking day and the horses are running well,” said Elliott who was a relieved man after Romeo Coolio’s half-length defeat of Irish Panther provided an exciting finish to Leopardstown’s big race.

“I thought Kieren [Buckley, rider of Irish Panther] was brilliant on his lad; our plan was to roll with him, but Jack was stuck in a pocket and had nowhere to go.

“He looks like he needs a trip – he will eventually do everything – but if it ended up easy ground on the first day [at Cheltenham] then he could run in the Arkle. He’s a very, very good horse – he may end up as more of a Ryanair horse in the long-term,” he added.

Even Leopardstown’s feature paled in comparison to an epic King George finale.

Ben Jones aboard The Jukebox Man (red and white striped cap) clears the last to win the feature Grade One King George VI renewal at Kempton. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Jukebox Man and jockey Ben Jones split the Irish pair Banbridge and Gaelic Warrior in a driving finish that the English horse won by a nose. Last year’s winner, Banbridge, held on to second by a nose from Gaelic Warrior. It was half a length to Jango Baie in fourth.

It could hardly have been a better advertisement for National Hunt racing, with the winner’s celebrity owner a Christmas cherry on top for those selling the sport in Britain.

Redknapp won reality TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2018 and retains a high profile for his exploits as former manager of clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

He has been involved in horse ownership for 40 years and enjoyed a Cheltenham festival winner in 2024. Redknapp relishes telling stories about his grandmother being a bookie’s runner back in pre-betting shop days, but this King George looked a crowning racing moment.

“That’s a dream and to have a horse that good is unbelievable. I love the game, to come here on King George day and just run made me so proud. But to have the winner is special.

“What a race he has run and he jumped unbelievable. When they came to him, I thought he was beat and would finish fourth, but he’s come again and the guts the horse has shown is just amazing,” said Redknapp of the horse trained by Ben Pauling.

Owner Harry Redknapp (left) and jockey Ben Jones with the King George VI Chase trophy after The Jukebox Man won the renewal. Photograph: PA

It was a timely King George finish too for those trying to save Kempton from being sold for housing development, a point made by Willie Mullins who enjoyed a Grade One success earlier on the card with Kitzbuhel in the Kauto Star Chase.

Despite mixed fortunes for some of the champion trainer’s runners, he still had two other winners in Ireland including the impressive Narciso Has, who landed Leopardstown’s Grade Two Juvenile Hurdle by 11 lengths. He is the new 6/1 favourite for Cheltenham’s Triumph Hurdle.

Just beaten by Romeo Coolio in the feature, jockey Kieran Buckley quickly bounced back by winning on Addragoole in a handicap chase.

However, there was a sombre tone to the Christmas action after the death of 20-year-old jockey Paul Kavanagh in a car crash near Bruree in Co Limerick on Christmas Eve. Kavanagh was from Tuam and worked for trainer Enda Bolger. There was a minute’s silence in his memory at Leopardstown. Jockeys at all three Irish meetings wore black armbands.

The official attendance at Leopardstown’s St Stephen’s Day fixture was 17,378. It was a slight increase on last year’s corresponding figure.