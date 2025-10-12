History made as Stumptown becomes first Irish-trained winner of storied Czech race

A slice of Irish racing history was secured in the Czech Republic on Sunday as the Gavin Cromwell-trained Stumptown won the famed Velka Pardubicka.

No Irish-trained horse had ever before landed the marathon steeplechase test that includes the famous “Taxis” obstacle.

The Taxis almost claimed the main Irish hope when jockey Keith Donoghue did well to maintain the partnership.

A number of other obstacles also tested Stumptown, but ultimately the Cheltenham Festival winner came through to win the 135th renewal by less than two lengths. The other Irish hope, Cavalry Master, was ninth.

Stumptown responded to Donoghue’s every urging to assume the lead on the run to the line and beat High In The Sky by 1¾ lengths.

[ Racing’s great disrupter Jim Bolger – an enemy of complacency within the sportOpens in new window ]

Cromwell said: “It’s unbelievable. Keith gave the horse a super ride. He got behind after a mistake at the Taxis and then at the second double and that certainly wasn’t the plan.

“He was last at one stage but full credit to Keith, he remained patient and let him work his way back into it.”

The British-trained It’s A Snip landed the famous race 20 years ago and Cromwell was thrilled to add his name to the roll of honour.

“It’s just a super privilege to win this historic race,” he said.