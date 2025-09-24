Australian media reports that Aidan O’Brien’s Scandinavia failed Melbourne Cup vet checks

Scandinavia ridden by Tom Marquand on their way to winning the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster. Photograph:Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Aidan O’Brien’s decision to not send his St Leger hero Scandinavia to Flemington for November’s Lexus Melbourne Cup has been followed by speculation in Australia that the colt may have failed initial veterinary checks ahead of a potential trip Down Under.

On Tuesday, O’Brien revealed that Scandinavia wasn’t going to Australia and wouldn’t be seen in action again until next season, when the Ascot Gold Cup will be his big target.

Reports from Australia, however, suggested that call was made after the Irish star didn’t pass veterinary scans in what looks an echo of last year’s controversial decision by Racing Victoria to rule out the 2024 Leger winner Jan Brueghel from running in the Melbourne Cup.

At the time O’Brien labelled it a ridiculous move and after Jan Brueghel won the Coronation Cup in June returned to the matter, claimed he felt the colt was the biggest certainty ever for the Melbourne Cup had he been allowed line up.

“They made the decision and our vets didn’t agree with that. They said there was a shadow in front and a shadow behind, but every three-year-old at this time will have shadows and fissures and have this and have that.

“There comes a point when it becomes ridiculous, the horsemen and women have been taken out of the picture,” he said.

Jan Brueghel was in Melbourne when tests were carried out on him but the long trip is not on Scandinavia’s agenda. On Wednesday, O’Brien declined to comment on the latest episode in his chequered history with Australian racing.

The world’s most successful trainer enjoyed success in the prestigious Cox Plate with Adelaide in 2014 but has endured repeated frustration in the race that famously ‘stops a nation’ on the first Tuesday in November.

He was twice beaten into second, in 2017 and 2020, by his son Joseph. In 2020 his Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck was fatally injured in the race, part of a series of fatalities in Australia’s biggest race that prompted stricter pre-race veterinary checks to try and reassure public opinion.

O’Brien was also involved in a high-profile clash with stewards after the 2009 Cup when summoned back to Flemington to explain the riding tactics employed on his three runners, led by the favourite Septimus.

Pre-race favourite for the race this time is Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa who will try to give his trainer a third victory in the $10 million highlight. Al Riffa recently recorded another career Group One victory in the Irish St Leger at the Irish Champions Festival.

The €60,000 Supporters Club Lartigue Hurdle is Thursday’s Listowel festival feature where topweight Puturhandstogether will try to overcome 17 opponents.

The only course and distance winner among the juvenile hurdlers is Tony Martin’s Day Trader, who scored at Listowel in June. Twice a winner on the flat in June he could prove a value option in a typically competitive heat.